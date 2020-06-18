394 Poplar Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard gym bbq/grill hot tub

Timeless Casual Elegance surrounds you in this beautifully remodeled French Country Sanctuary by the Sea. Walk through the antique 18th century French gates to the enchanting garden and stone courtyard. The Main house has 3 Bedrooms/ 3 Baths. The separate backyard casita has another 1Bedroom with half bath and a large room for TV Den, Office, or Exercise Room. Enjoy 3 lower/Main floor bedrooms AND...The Master Bedroom suite has its own private 2nd floor with large ensuite bath, including soaking tub & separate shower. Master suite also features a huge walk-in closet with separate shoe room, a stone fireplace & a large deck to enjoy the ocean & city views. The gourmet kitchen has a Sub Zero fridge, DCS 5 burner range, Bosch dishwasher & large walk-in pantry. There is wine storage for 250 bottles & cooling for 50. The flooring is rustic travertine limestone and classic wood. The Media system with surround sound follows you throughout the house and your private back yard, with in-ground spa and built-in DCS BBQ, plenty of room for entertaining. This home is truly a beautiful retreat and that's not all. It is close to everything Laguna, walk to the incredible Beaches, Urth Cafe & Restaurants, Heisler Park, Art Museum, Galleries, Shops, Playhouse & Festivals. Please call agent for availability.

Short Term Rentals to be negotiated as per Tenant/Landlord agreements. High Season rates June, July, August: $15,000 per month. Off season months that encompass Holidays: $11,000 monthly.