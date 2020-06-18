All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated November 17 2019 at 6:00 AM

394 Poplar Street

394 Poplar Street · No Longer Available
Location

394 Poplar Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
North Laguna

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
bbq/grill
hot tub
Timeless Casual Elegance surrounds you in this beautifully remodeled French Country Sanctuary by the Sea. Walk through the antique 18th century French gates to the enchanting garden and stone courtyard. The Main house has 3 Bedrooms/ 3 Baths. The separate backyard casita has another 1Bedroom with half bath and a large room for TV Den, Office, or Exercise Room. Enjoy 3 lower/Main floor bedrooms AND...The Master Bedroom suite has its own private 2nd floor with large ensuite bath, including soaking tub & separate shower. Master suite also features a huge walk-in closet with separate shoe room, a stone fireplace & a large deck to enjoy the ocean & city views. The gourmet kitchen has a Sub Zero fridge, DCS 5 burner range, Bosch dishwasher & large walk-in pantry. There is wine storage for 250 bottles & cooling for 50. The flooring is rustic travertine limestone and classic wood. The Media system with surround sound follows you throughout the house and your private back yard, with in-ground spa and built-in DCS BBQ, plenty of room for entertaining. This home is truly a beautiful retreat and that's not all. It is close to everything Laguna, walk to the incredible Beaches, Urth Cafe & Restaurants, Heisler Park, Art Museum, Galleries, Shops, Playhouse & Festivals. Please call agent for availability.
Short Term Rentals to be negotiated as per Tenant/Landlord agreements. High Season rates June, July, August: $15,000 per month. Off season months that encompass Holidays: $11,000 monthly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 394 Poplar Street have any available units?
394 Poplar Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 394 Poplar Street have?
Some of 394 Poplar Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 394 Poplar Street currently offering any rent specials?
394 Poplar Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 394 Poplar Street pet-friendly?
No, 394 Poplar Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 394 Poplar Street offer parking?
No, 394 Poplar Street does not offer parking.
Does 394 Poplar Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 394 Poplar Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 394 Poplar Street have a pool?
No, 394 Poplar Street does not have a pool.
Does 394 Poplar Street have accessible units?
No, 394 Poplar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 394 Poplar Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 394 Poplar Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 394 Poplar Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 394 Poplar Street does not have units with air conditioning.
