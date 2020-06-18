370 Locust Street

Amenities

This OUTSTANDING REMODELED upper unit is located in the quiet tree streets of North Laguna. The contemporary styling of this home features 2 bedrooms and a large den that can easily be used as a third bedroom or a home office. The property has luxury vinyl plank flooring and new windows throughout. In the living room there is a cozy gas fireplace and a lot of natural sunlight from the south facing windows. The freshly remodeled kitchen features newer stainless appliances, including a refrigerator, and newer cabinets and counter tops. The good sized master bedroom has a large walk in closet with an extensive closet organizer system. Both the master bath and the second bathroom have been highly upgraded as well. The second bedroom and the third bedroom/den also have good sized closets as well. This home is situated on a lower traffic street for the maximum quiet enjoyment for the residents. If you are looking for a home in the quiet part of North Laguna that has easy access to Pacific Coast Highway in order to avoid the congestion of downtown Laguna while still offering all of the easy access to the Laguna Beach lifestyle this is it!