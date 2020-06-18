All apartments in Laguna Beach
Find more places like 370 Locust Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
370 Locust Street
Last updated March 27 2020 at 2:01 AM

370 Locust Street

370 Locust Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

370 Locust Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
North Laguna

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This OUTSTANDING REMODELED upper unit is located in the quiet tree streets of North Laguna. The contemporary styling of this home features 2 bedrooms and a large den that can easily be used as a third bedroom or a home office. The property has luxury vinyl plank flooring and new windows throughout. In the living room there is a cozy gas fireplace and a lot of natural sunlight from the south facing windows. The freshly remodeled kitchen features newer stainless appliances, including a refrigerator, and newer cabinets and counter tops. The good sized master bedroom has a large walk in closet with an extensive closet organizer system. Both the master bath and the second bathroom have been highly upgraded as well. The second bedroom and the third bedroom/den also have good sized closets as well. This home is situated on a lower traffic street for the maximum quiet enjoyment for the residents. If you are looking for a home in the quiet part of North Laguna that has easy access to Pacific Coast Highway in order to avoid the congestion of downtown Laguna while still offering all of the easy access to the Laguna Beach lifestyle this is it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 370 Locust Street have any available units?
370 Locust Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 370 Locust Street have?
Some of 370 Locust Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 370 Locust Street currently offering any rent specials?
370 Locust Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 370 Locust Street pet-friendly?
No, 370 Locust Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 370 Locust Street offer parking?
No, 370 Locust Street does not offer parking.
Does 370 Locust Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 370 Locust Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 370 Locust Street have a pool?
No, 370 Locust Street does not have a pool.
Does 370 Locust Street have accessible units?
No, 370 Locust Street does not have accessible units.
Does 370 Locust Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 370 Locust Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 370 Locust Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 370 Locust Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Harbor Cove
312 Broadway St
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Similar Pages

Laguna Beach 1 BedroomsLaguna Beach 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Beach Apartments with BalconyLaguna Beach Apartments with Parking
Laguna Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CATorrance, CAVista, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Main Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College