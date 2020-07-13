All apartments in Laguna Beach
369 Aster Street
Last updated April 6 2019 at 5:45 AM

369 Aster Street

369 Aster Street · No Longer Available
Location

369 Aster Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
North Laguna

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Flawlessly restored/upgraded Classic Laguna Bungalow on large lot in heart of the coveted "Tree Streets" neighborhood of North Laguna. Close to beaches, restaurants, galleries, shopping etc. this neighborhood features beautifully maintained, timeless Laguna architecture. Meticulously and lovingly renovated to keep with the original charm including vintage Wedgwood range, light fixtures, switches, hardware, claw foot tub, tile work, wainscoting and hardwood floors. Two living rooms, two fireplaces, open kitchen, wood and tile flooring, bonus room/ office / laundry room, Air Conditioning, outdoor built-in BBQ area, Astroturf lawn in front and backyard, wrap around deck in back and old fashioned front porch/ deck. White picket fence, driveway parking for 4 cars. Large backyard with gorgeous garden. Fully furnished with modern furnishings, very clean.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 369 Aster Street have any available units?
369 Aster Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 369 Aster Street have?
Some of 369 Aster Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 369 Aster Street currently offering any rent specials?
369 Aster Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 369 Aster Street pet-friendly?
No, 369 Aster Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 369 Aster Street offer parking?
Yes, 369 Aster Street offers parking.
Does 369 Aster Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 369 Aster Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 369 Aster Street have a pool?
No, 369 Aster Street does not have a pool.
Does 369 Aster Street have accessible units?
No, 369 Aster Street does not have accessible units.
Does 369 Aster Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 369 Aster Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 369 Aster Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 369 Aster Street has units with air conditioning.
