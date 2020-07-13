369 Aster Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

Flawlessly restored/upgraded Classic Laguna Bungalow on large lot in heart of the coveted "Tree Streets" neighborhood of North Laguna. Close to beaches, restaurants, galleries, shopping etc. this neighborhood features beautifully maintained, timeless Laguna architecture. Meticulously and lovingly renovated to keep with the original charm including vintage Wedgwood range, light fixtures, switches, hardware, claw foot tub, tile work, wainscoting and hardwood floors. Two living rooms, two fireplaces, open kitchen, wood and tile flooring, bonus room/ office / laundry room, Air Conditioning, outdoor built-in BBQ area, Astroturf lawn in front and backyard, wrap around deck in back and old fashioned front porch/ deck. White picket fence, driveway parking for 4 cars. Large backyard with gorgeous garden. Fully furnished with modern furnishings, very clean.