Laguna Beach, CA
363 Pearl Street
Last updated June 22 2019 at 6:38 AM

363 Pearl Street

363 Pearl Street · No Longer Available
Location

363 Pearl Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Woods Cove

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Private, upgraded, adorable park like oasis property available in coveted Woods Cove area of town. Very unique layout. Beautiful Terra-cotta and wood flooring. No carpet. 4, yes FOUR, Fireplaces enhance the wood interior. Skylights allow for natural light. Beautiful tile accents in Baths and Kitchen. Beautiful large private patio area. Dutch Doors. Walking distance to everything. This single family residence has connected, yet separate suites on each floor. Private driveway and 2 car garage off the street. First time available in 10 years. All neighbors are long time residents, with beautiful gardens surrounding this house. Submit on pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 363 Pearl Street have any available units?
363 Pearl Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 363 Pearl Street have?
Some of 363 Pearl Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 363 Pearl Street currently offering any rent specials?
363 Pearl Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 363 Pearl Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 363 Pearl Street is pet friendly.
Does 363 Pearl Street offer parking?
Yes, 363 Pearl Street offers parking.
Does 363 Pearl Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 363 Pearl Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 363 Pearl Street have a pool?
No, 363 Pearl Street does not have a pool.
Does 363 Pearl Street have accessible units?
No, 363 Pearl Street does not have accessible units.
Does 363 Pearl Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 363 Pearl Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 363 Pearl Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 363 Pearl Street does not have units with air conditioning.
