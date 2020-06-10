363 Pearl Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Private, upgraded, adorable park like oasis property available in coveted Woods Cove area of town. Very unique layout. Beautiful Terra-cotta and wood flooring. No carpet. 4, yes FOUR, Fireplaces enhance the wood interior. Skylights allow for natural light. Beautiful tile accents in Baths and Kitchen. Beautiful large private patio area. Dutch Doors. Walking distance to everything. This single family residence has connected, yet separate suites on each floor. Private driveway and 2 car garage off the street. First time available in 10 years. All neighbors are long time residents, with beautiful gardens surrounding this house. Submit on pet.