363 Pearl Street

Amenities
Private, upgraded, adorable park like oasis property available in coveted Woods Cove area of town. Very unique layout. Beautiful Terra-cotta and wood flooring. No carpet. 4, yes FOUR, Fireplaces enhance the wood interior. Skylights allow for natural light. Beautiful tile accents in Baths and Kitchen. Beautiful large private patio area. Dutch Doors. Walking distance to everything. This single family residence has connected, yet separate suites on each floor. Private driveway and 2 car garage off the street. First time available in 10 years. All neighbors are long time residents, with beautiful gardens surrounding this house. Submit on pet.