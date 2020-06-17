All apartments in Laguna Beach
Find more places like 346 N Coast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
346 N Coast
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

346 N Coast

346 North Coast Highway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

346 North Coast Highway, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
North Laguna

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Amazing downtown ocean view condo, newer construction with a sleek modern interior. A gorgeous luxury condo that is absolutely huge at 2000 sq. ft.!
No expense was spared, perfect for entertaining on the amazingly large beach-facing deck. Walk across the street to the beach or downtown to all of the shops and restaurants. This luxury condo features modernly stained concrete floors throughout for a sleek contemporary look. Great room concept with gigantic kitchen featuring all stainless steel Viking appliances. Sliding glass doors to the huge slate deck creates an excellent indoor/outdoor continued living space. One car parking space inside the building and private laundry inside the unit. Rarely seen for rent, this multi-million dollar unit is a must-see for the decerning individual.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 346 N Coast have any available units?
346 N Coast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 346 N Coast have?
Some of 346 N Coast's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 346 N Coast currently offering any rent specials?
346 N Coast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 346 N Coast pet-friendly?
No, 346 N Coast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 346 N Coast offer parking?
Yes, 346 N Coast offers parking.
Does 346 N Coast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 346 N Coast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 346 N Coast have a pool?
No, 346 N Coast does not have a pool.
Does 346 N Coast have accessible units?
No, 346 N Coast does not have accessible units.
Does 346 N Coast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 346 N Coast has units with dishwashers.
Does 346 N Coast have units with air conditioning?
No, 346 N Coast does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Move Cross Country
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Harbor Cove
312 Broadway St
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Similar Pages

Laguna Beach 1 BedroomsLaguna Beach 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Beach Apartments with BalconyLaguna Beach Apartments with Parking
Laguna Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CATorrance, CAVista, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Main Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College