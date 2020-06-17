346 N Coast

Amenities

Amazing downtown ocean view condo, newer construction with a sleek modern interior. A gorgeous luxury condo that is absolutely huge at 2000 sq. ft.!

No expense was spared, perfect for entertaining on the amazingly large beach-facing deck. Walk across the street to the beach or downtown to all of the shops and restaurants. This luxury condo features modernly stained concrete floors throughout for a sleek contemporary look. Great room concept with gigantic kitchen featuring all stainless steel Viking appliances. Sliding glass doors to the huge slate deck creates an excellent indoor/outdoor continued living space. One car parking space inside the building and private laundry inside the unit. Rarely seen for rent, this multi-million dollar unit is a must-see for the decerning individual.