Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

335 Cypress Drive

335 Cypress Dr · (949) 245-4470
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

335 Cypress Dr, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
North Laguna

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1348 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Location is everything, why shouldn’t you be close to all that Laguna has to offer. This spacious two-bedroom, two and one-half bath townhouse comes fully furnished and features high ceilings, all new kitchen appliances, new washer and dryer, fireplace and peaceful quite atmosphere. With its close proximity, just blocks from the beach, restaurants, shops, Heisler Park, and renowned Festival of the Arts and Saw Dust Festival, this is where you want to be. Property is fully furnished, utilities included, has off street parking. Short Term Monthly Rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 335 Cypress Drive have any available units?
335 Cypress Drive has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 335 Cypress Drive have?
Some of 335 Cypress Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 335 Cypress Drive currently offering any rent specials?
335 Cypress Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 335 Cypress Drive pet-friendly?
No, 335 Cypress Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 335 Cypress Drive offer parking?
Yes, 335 Cypress Drive does offer parking.
Does 335 Cypress Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 335 Cypress Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 335 Cypress Drive have a pool?
No, 335 Cypress Drive does not have a pool.
Does 335 Cypress Drive have accessible units?
No, 335 Cypress Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 335 Cypress Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 335 Cypress Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 335 Cypress Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 335 Cypress Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
