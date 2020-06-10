335 Cypress Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Location is everything, why shouldn’t you be close to all that Laguna has to offer. This spacious two-bedroom, two and one-half bath townhouse comes fully furnished and features high ceilings, all new kitchen appliances, new washer and dryer, fireplace and peaceful quite atmosphere. With its close proximity, just blocks from the beach, restaurants, shops, Heisler Park, and renowned Festival of the Arts and Saw Dust Festival, this is where you want to be. Property is fully furnished, utilities included, has off street parking. Short Term Monthly Rental.