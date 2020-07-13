3250 Crestwood Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony parking tennis court fire pit hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities fire pit parking hot tub tennis court

Available for furnished monthly rental in July and August only. This beautiful, spacious home has sweeping mountain, valley and city lights views, and is located near Alta Laguna Park, tennis courts and wilderness trails, which are world famous for hiking and mountain biking. It features an open floor plan with cathedral ceiling and vast windows, a large loft-style family room, custom fireplace, a ground floor master suite, kitchen with nook and dining area open to the great room, and decks on the upper level facing the views. A private grassy back yard includes an in-ground spa and patio with fire pit. The home is situated in the newer part of Top of the World adjacent to the park, on a quiet cul-de-sac, and is very private with ample parking for guests. Top of the World was recently recognized by Coast Magazine as having the best views in Orange County. The Laguna Beach Trolley stop is just 100 feet away, offering free transport to and from town, shopping, restaurants and beaches, on a frequent schedule until 10 pm daily.