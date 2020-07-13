All apartments in Laguna Beach
3250 Crestwood Circle
Last updated September 2 2019 at 11:12 AM

3250 Crestwood Circle

3250 Crestwood Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3250 Crestwood Circle, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Top of the World

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
tennis court
fire pit
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
hot tub
tennis court
Available for furnished monthly rental in July and August only. This beautiful, spacious home has sweeping mountain, valley and city lights views, and is located near Alta Laguna Park, tennis courts and wilderness trails, which are world famous for hiking and mountain biking. It features an open floor plan with cathedral ceiling and vast windows, a large loft-style family room, custom fireplace, a ground floor master suite, kitchen with nook and dining area open to the great room, and decks on the upper level facing the views. A private grassy back yard includes an in-ground spa and patio with fire pit. The home is situated in the newer part of Top of the World adjacent to the park, on a quiet cul-de-sac, and is very private with ample parking for guests. Top of the World was recently recognized by Coast Magazine as having the best views in Orange County. The Laguna Beach Trolley stop is just 100 feet away, offering free transport to and from town, shopping, restaurants and beaches, on a frequent schedule until 10 pm daily.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3250 Crestwood Circle have any available units?
3250 Crestwood Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 3250 Crestwood Circle have?
Some of 3250 Crestwood Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3250 Crestwood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3250 Crestwood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3250 Crestwood Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3250 Crestwood Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 3250 Crestwood Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3250 Crestwood Circle offers parking.
Does 3250 Crestwood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3250 Crestwood Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3250 Crestwood Circle have a pool?
No, 3250 Crestwood Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3250 Crestwood Circle have accessible units?
No, 3250 Crestwood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3250 Crestwood Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3250 Crestwood Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3250 Crestwood Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3250 Crestwood Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
