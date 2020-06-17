32041 Point Place

Amenities
Meticulously maintained home conveniently located on the ocean side of Pacific Coast Highway, with ocean and coastline views. May be furnished or unfurnished! With private access to the world-renowned Thousand Steps Beach just moments away, this updated four bedroom home boasts an open and sensible floor plan, with the entry level including a main floor bedroom and bathroom, living and dining rooms, as well as a open and light-filled kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances and a step-in pantry.The Master Suite enjoys it's own separate ocean view deck, in addition to ample storage in the walk-in closet and a luxuriously appointed bathroom with spa tub. Two additional guest rooms enjoy their own ocean views and close access to the in-home laundry, conveniently located near the bedrooms. Finally at the upper level, you'll find an amazing combination of indoor/outdoor living, perfect for entertaining gatherings both large and intimate. The large attached deck provides dramatic and expansive views, and the adjacent living room serves as a perfect retreat, with its wet bar, cozy fireplace, and built-in media cabinet. Ample parking is provided, from both an attached direct-access two car garage with additional storage space, as well as a carport that can accommodate two additional vehicles.