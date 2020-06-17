All apartments in Laguna Beach
Find more places like 32041 Point Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
32041 Point Place
Last updated May 30 2020 at 2:37 AM

32041 Point Place

32041 Point Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

32041 Point Place, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
South Laguna Bluffs

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
hot tub
Meticulously maintained home conveniently located on the ocean side of Pacific Coast Highway, with ocean and coastline views. May be furnished or unfurnished! With private access to the world-renowned Thousand Steps Beach just moments away, this updated four bedroom home boasts an open and sensible floor plan, with the entry level including a main floor bedroom and bathroom, living and dining rooms, as well as a open and light-filled kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances and a step-in pantry.The Master Suite enjoys it's own separate ocean view deck, in addition to ample storage in the walk-in closet and a luxuriously appointed bathroom with spa tub. Two additional guest rooms enjoy their own ocean views and close access to the in-home laundry, conveniently located near the bedrooms. Finally at the upper level, you'll find an amazing combination of indoor/outdoor living, perfect for entertaining gatherings both large and intimate. The large attached deck provides dramatic and expansive views, and the adjacent living room serves as a perfect retreat, with its wet bar, cozy fireplace, and built-in media cabinet. Ample parking is provided, from both an attached direct-access two car garage with additional storage space, as well as a carport that can accommodate two additional vehicles.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32041 Point Place have any available units?
32041 Point Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 32041 Point Place have?
Some of 32041 Point Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32041 Point Place currently offering any rent specials?
32041 Point Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32041 Point Place pet-friendly?
No, 32041 Point Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 32041 Point Place offer parking?
Yes, 32041 Point Place offers parking.
Does 32041 Point Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32041 Point Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32041 Point Place have a pool?
No, 32041 Point Place does not have a pool.
Does 32041 Point Place have accessible units?
No, 32041 Point Place does not have accessible units.
Does 32041 Point Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32041 Point Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 32041 Point Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 32041 Point Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Harbor Cove
312 Broadway St
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Similar Pages

Laguna Beach 1 BedroomsLaguna Beach 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Beach Apartments with BalconyLaguna Beach Apartments with Parking
Laguna Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CATorrance, CAVista, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Main Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College