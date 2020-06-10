All apartments in Laguna Beach
32035 Virginia Way

32035 Virginia Way · No Longer Available
Location

32035 Virginia Way, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
South Laguna Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fire pit
bbq/grill
ALL OCEAN VIEW SLEEK MODERN AND SOPHISTICATED SOUTH LAGUNA GEM. Beautiful upper level apartment home offering Catalina, Coastline and Ocean Views and located a few steps from famous Thousand Steps Beach. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, soaring ceilings with walls of glass. This upper level unit consists of two bedrooms and two baths featuring huge deck with BBQ and jacuzzi. This luxurious home is open and bright and appointed with fine amenities. The beautifully landscaped yard offers a fire pit surrounded by modern hardscaping and tropical gardens. One off street parking space. Shared laundry. PARADISE IN SOUTH LAGUNA!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32035 Virginia Way have any available units?
32035 Virginia Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 32035 Virginia Way have?
Some of 32035 Virginia Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32035 Virginia Way currently offering any rent specials?
32035 Virginia Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32035 Virginia Way pet-friendly?
No, 32035 Virginia Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 32035 Virginia Way offer parking?
Yes, 32035 Virginia Way does offer parking.
Does 32035 Virginia Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32035 Virginia Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32035 Virginia Way have a pool?
No, 32035 Virginia Way does not have a pool.
Does 32035 Virginia Way have accessible units?
No, 32035 Virginia Way does not have accessible units.
Does 32035 Virginia Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32035 Virginia Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 32035 Virginia Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 32035 Virginia Way does not have units with air conditioning.
