32035 Virginia Way

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking fire pit bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill

ALL OCEAN VIEW SLEEK MODERN AND SOPHISTICATED SOUTH LAGUNA GEM. Beautiful upper level apartment home offering Catalina, Coastline and Ocean Views and located a few steps from famous Thousand Steps Beach. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, soaring ceilings with walls of glass. This upper level unit consists of two bedrooms and two baths featuring huge deck with BBQ and jacuzzi. This luxurious home is open and bright and appointed with fine amenities. The beautifully landscaped yard offers a fire pit surrounded by modern hardscaping and tropical gardens. One off street parking space. Shared laundry. PARADISE IN SOUTH LAGUNA!