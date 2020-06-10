All apartments in Laguna Beach
32016 Sunset Avenue

32016 Sunset Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

32016 Sunset Avenue, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
South Laguna Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Gorgeous ocean view with beach access within 5 minute walk. Easy access to downtown Laguna Beach by trolley (10 minute ride) and nearby luxury resorts of St. Regis, Ritz Carlton and The Montage. Great for families. The home has 3 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms, fully furnished open living and dining rooms all on a single floor. Amazing deck where you can barbeque and enjoy the sunset while lounging. Swimming pool in backyard.

Enjoy an unobstructed sunset while cooking or eat out at one of Laguna’s many terrific restaurants and night spots. Or, if you like, grill up some steaks on the barbecue and have dinner on the deck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32016 Sunset Avenue have any available units?
32016 Sunset Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 32016 Sunset Avenue have?
Some of 32016 Sunset Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32016 Sunset Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
32016 Sunset Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32016 Sunset Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 32016 Sunset Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 32016 Sunset Avenue offer parking?
No, 32016 Sunset Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 32016 Sunset Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32016 Sunset Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32016 Sunset Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 32016 Sunset Avenue has a pool.
Does 32016 Sunset Avenue have accessible units?
No, 32016 Sunset Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 32016 Sunset Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 32016 Sunset Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 32016 Sunset Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 32016 Sunset Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
