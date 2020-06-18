All apartments in Laguna Beach
Laguna Beach, CA
320 Ashton Drive
320 Ashton Drive

320 Ashton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

320 Ashton Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Upper Victoria Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beach Close with ocean views, this custom home was designed and built by renowned Laguna Beach architect Charles Marland Johnson. It features high ceilings and exposed beams of natural cedar wood interior and a wall of glass maximizing the Ocean, Catalina Island, and lovely sunset views. Occupied by one family since it was built, this is the first time ever it is being offered for rent. Steps to famous Victoria Beach (via a tunnel under Coast Hwy), the Montage Resort and trolley stop with a short free ride to the heart of the Laguna Village. All this convenience and yet tucked away on a cul de sac street with 3 parking spaces with all utilities underground. Spacious, enclosed back yard has a pretty terraced garden with panoramic coastline views and areas to place a patio table and chairs. Large front deck off living and dining rooms has ocean views and is perfect for outdoor living. Open living plan with spacious Living Room with fireplace and high ceilings. Main Floor bedroom (not included in square footage) is also perfect for an office or den. Upstairs bedrooms open to the back patio/yard area.Long-term rental (12-24+ months). Charming home feels like old Laguna - a rustic seaside escape! Inquire with Cynthia Ayers at www.LagunaCoastRealEstate.com or call direct at 949-494-0490

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 Ashton Drive have any available units?
320 Ashton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 320 Ashton Drive have?
Some of 320 Ashton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 Ashton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
320 Ashton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 Ashton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 320 Ashton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 320 Ashton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 320 Ashton Drive offers parking.
Does 320 Ashton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 Ashton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 Ashton Drive have a pool?
No, 320 Ashton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 320 Ashton Drive have accessible units?
No, 320 Ashton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 320 Ashton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 320 Ashton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 320 Ashton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 320 Ashton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
