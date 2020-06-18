320 Ashton Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony parking fireplace oven refrigerator

Beach Close with ocean views, this custom home was designed and built by renowned Laguna Beach architect Charles Marland Johnson. It features high ceilings and exposed beams of natural cedar wood interior and a wall of glass maximizing the Ocean, Catalina Island, and lovely sunset views. Occupied by one family since it was built, this is the first time ever it is being offered for rent. Steps to famous Victoria Beach (via a tunnel under Coast Hwy), the Montage Resort and trolley stop with a short free ride to the heart of the Laguna Village. All this convenience and yet tucked away on a cul de sac street with 3 parking spaces with all utilities underground. Spacious, enclosed back yard has a pretty terraced garden with panoramic coastline views and areas to place a patio table and chairs. Large front deck off living and dining rooms has ocean views and is perfect for outdoor living. Open living plan with spacious Living Room with fireplace and high ceilings. Main Floor bedroom (not included in square footage) is also perfect for an office or den. Upstairs bedrooms open to the back patio/yard area.Long-term rental (12-24+ months). Charming home feels like old Laguna - a rustic seaside escape! Inquire with Cynthia Ayers at www.LagunaCoastRealEstate.com or call direct at 949-494-0490