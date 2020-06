Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This spacious ocean front unit is part of the historic South Laguna Beach John Wayne Family House that overlooks Thousand Steps Beach. The Unit is 2 bed 2.5 bath with a large vaulted ceiling living room, with Oceanview windows and an ocean front balcony to enjoy every sunset. The two upstairs bedrooms are large and perfect for listening to the crashing waves. The Unit is in the middle unit of this bluff side retreat with stairs and funicular tram for accessing the private beach below.