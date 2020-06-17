31915 9th Avenue

Amenities

Look no further for the perfect, completely remodeled, South Laguna Ocean View Beach Cottage! Beautiful new kitchen with granite counter tops, gas range, vaulted ceilings, open living space, newer hardwood floors/carpeting and great ocean views. Enjoy plenty of parking, a large fenced back yard, huge lower bedroom with private entry, and large entertaining deck. Gardener and ADT security system is included in rent. Just a short a stroll to Thousand Steps Beach makes this home the ideal rental property!