Laguna Beach, CA
31915 9th Avenue
Last updated August 7 2019 at 3:20 AM

31915 9th Avenue

31915 9th Ave · No Longer Available
Laguna Beach
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

31915 9th Ave, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
South Laguna Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Look no further for the perfect, completely remodeled, South Laguna Ocean View Beach Cottage! Beautiful new kitchen with granite counter tops, gas range, vaulted ceilings, open living space, newer hardwood floors/carpeting and great ocean views. Enjoy plenty of parking, a large fenced back yard, huge lower bedroom with private entry, and large entertaining deck. Gardener and ADT security system is included in rent. Just a short a stroll to Thousand Steps Beach makes this home the ideal rental property!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31915 9th Avenue have any available units?
31915 9th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 31915 9th Avenue have?
Some of 31915 9th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31915 9th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
31915 9th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31915 9th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 31915 9th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 31915 9th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 31915 9th Avenue offers parking.
Does 31915 9th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31915 9th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31915 9th Avenue have a pool?
No, 31915 9th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 31915 9th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 31915 9th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 31915 9th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31915 9th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 31915 9th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 31915 9th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
