31913 9th Avenue

This large & unique 3 bedroom, 3 bath home is located right across the street from the picturesque Thousand Steps Beach. Walk through the front door into a cozy downstairs entry with private bedroom (currently being used as an office), bath & laundry room with storage. You will immediately notice the custom woodwork throughout this house with teak & rare zebrawood. Head upstairs into the living/dining room with fireplace, large picture windows looking out to the ocean & french doors opening onto the wrap around deck. Long central kitchen leads to the sunny family room surrounded by ocean view windows & more deck space. Master bedroom has a custom designed bathroom with skylight, soaking tub & travertine surround. Second upstairs bedroom & bath are on the opposite end of the house with a possible private entrance to this wing. Tandem carport parking for 3-4 cars & extra storage room/garage. Truly a one of a kind property!