Laguna Beach, CA
31913 9th Avenue
Last updated January 15 2020 at 2:42 AM

31913 9th Avenue

31913 9th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

31913 9th Avenue, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
South Laguna Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This large & unique 3 bedroom, 3 bath home is located right across the street from the picturesque Thousand Steps Beach. Walk through the front door into a cozy downstairs entry with private bedroom (currently being used as an office), bath & laundry room with storage. You will immediately notice the custom woodwork throughout this house with teak & rare zebrawood. Head upstairs into the living/dining room with fireplace, large picture windows looking out to the ocean & french doors opening onto the wrap around deck. Long central kitchen leads to the sunny family room surrounded by ocean view windows & more deck space. Master bedroom has a custom designed bathroom with skylight, soaking tub & travertine surround. Second upstairs bedroom & bath are on the opposite end of the house with a possible private entrance to this wing. Tandem carport parking for 3-4 cars & extra storage room/garage. Truly a one of a kind property!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31913 9th Avenue have any available units?
31913 9th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 31913 9th Avenue have?
Some of 31913 9th Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31913 9th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
31913 9th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31913 9th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 31913 9th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 31913 9th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 31913 9th Avenue offers parking.
Does 31913 9th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31913 9th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31913 9th Avenue have a pool?
No, 31913 9th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 31913 9th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 31913 9th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 31913 9th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 31913 9th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31913 9th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 31913 9th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
