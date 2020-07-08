All apartments in Laguna Beach
31897 9th Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

31897 9th Avenue

31897 9th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

31897 9th Ave, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
South Laguna Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Classic Laguna "Beach Chic" cottage with ocean, sunset & Catalina Island views*Located walking distance to coveted beaches, including the legendary 1000 Steps Beach...right down the street*This house is full of charm, character & nice updated features too, including custom built kitchen (Cherry) cabinets, built-in appliances (including a subzero refrigerator/freezer), granite counters, recessed lighting*Light, bright & cheerful interior....move-in ready so you can relax and start enjoying beach life*Ocean views from most living areas & 3 decks*Features include hardwood floors, fireplace, spacious family room w/ built-in bookcases & plenty of windows to enjoy the views*Main (top) floor also features a bedroom w/ sliding French doors leading to lovely deck*Adjoining bedroom on main floor is a full (updated/remodeled) bathroom with custom cabinetry, dual sinks*Lower level includes 2 bedrooms plus a den/office (possible 4th guest bedroom), 3/4 bathroom, laundry room and access to the attached single car garage*This house also has a rare feature not usually found in Laguna...parking!! That's right, the oversize driveway could accommodate 4 cars (+1 car garage)*Another awesome feature of this property is the generous size lot - there is actually a nicely landscaped yard and lawn area...room for veggie garden too....so bring your green thumb!*This property is really special. Everyone who visits the home always feels welcome, happy & peaceful here.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31897 9th Avenue have any available units?
31897 9th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 31897 9th Avenue have?
Some of 31897 9th Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31897 9th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
31897 9th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31897 9th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 31897 9th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 31897 9th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 31897 9th Avenue offers parking.
Does 31897 9th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31897 9th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31897 9th Avenue have a pool?
No, 31897 9th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 31897 9th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 31897 9th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 31897 9th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31897 9th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 31897 9th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 31897 9th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
