31897 9th Avenue

Classic Laguna "Beach Chic" cottage with ocean, sunset & Catalina Island views*Located walking distance to coveted beaches, including the legendary 1000 Steps Beach...right down the street*This house is full of charm, character & nice updated features too, including custom built kitchen (Cherry) cabinets, built-in appliances (including a subzero refrigerator/freezer), granite counters, recessed lighting*Light, bright & cheerful interior....move-in ready so you can relax and start enjoying beach life*Ocean views from most living areas & 3 decks*Features include hardwood floors, fireplace, spacious family room w/ built-in bookcases & plenty of windows to enjoy the views*Main (top) floor also features a bedroom w/ sliding French doors leading to lovely deck*Adjoining bedroom on main floor is a full (updated/remodeled) bathroom with custom cabinetry, dual sinks*Lower level includes 2 bedrooms plus a den/office (possible 4th guest bedroom), 3/4 bathroom, laundry room and access to the attached single car garage*This house also has a rare feature not usually found in Laguna...parking!! That's right, the oversize driveway could accommodate 4 cars (+1 car garage)*Another awesome feature of this property is the generous size lot - there is actually a nicely landscaped yard and lawn area...room for veggie garden too....so bring your green thumb!*This property is really special. Everyone who visits the home always feels welcome, happy & peaceful here.