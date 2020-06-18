31891 LUPIN Place

Amenities

Large, beautifully remodeled, upper 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath apartment that feels like a single family home in quiet duplex just two blocks to gorgeous Thousand Steps Beach. Kitchen open to living room with breakfast bar separation, featuring: maple cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances (sink, range, hood, dishwasher and refrigerator), recessed lighting and ceiling fans. Bathrooms were done with the similar upgrades: travertine and seamless glass shower, Toto toilets, quartz and granite vanities. Master has wall AC unit, stylish barn door into the en suite master bath and walk-in closet. Tile flooring in kitchen and bathrooms and hardwood through the living room and first bedroom, with brand new carpet throughout the rest of the apartment. Inside laundry with stackable washer/dryer included, ocean view deck with private lower patio and two car garage. Utilities included (gas, electric, water & trash). This is a must see!!!