Laguna Beach, CA
31891 LUPIN Place
Last updated December 15 2019 at 6:11 PM

31891 LUPIN Place

31891 Lupin Place · No Longer Available
Laguna Beach
Location

31891 Lupin Place, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
South Laguna Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large, beautifully remodeled, upper 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath apartment that feels like a single family home in quiet duplex just two blocks to gorgeous Thousand Steps Beach. Kitchen open to living room with breakfast bar separation, featuring: maple cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances (sink, range, hood, dishwasher and refrigerator), recessed lighting and ceiling fans. Bathrooms were done with the similar upgrades: travertine and seamless glass shower, Toto toilets, quartz and granite vanities. Master has wall AC unit, stylish barn door into the en suite master bath and walk-in closet. Tile flooring in kitchen and bathrooms and hardwood through the living room and first bedroom, with brand new carpet throughout the rest of the apartment. Inside laundry with stackable washer/dryer included, ocean view deck with private lower patio and two car garage. Utilities included (gas, electric, water & trash). This is a must see!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31891 LUPIN Place have any available units?
31891 LUPIN Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 31891 LUPIN Place have?
Some of 31891 LUPIN Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31891 LUPIN Place currently offering any rent specials?
31891 LUPIN Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31891 LUPIN Place pet-friendly?
No, 31891 LUPIN Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 31891 LUPIN Place offer parking?
Yes, 31891 LUPIN Place offers parking.
Does 31891 LUPIN Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31891 LUPIN Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31891 LUPIN Place have a pool?
No, 31891 LUPIN Place does not have a pool.
Does 31891 LUPIN Place have accessible units?
No, 31891 LUPIN Place does not have accessible units.
Does 31891 LUPIN Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31891 LUPIN Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 31891 LUPIN Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 31891 LUPIN Place has units with air conditioning.
