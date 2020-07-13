All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated December 18 2019 at 2:07 AM

31881 Circle Drive

31881 Circle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

31881 Circle Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
South Laguna Bluffs

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
An extraordinary promontory location is the unique backdrop for this restyled contemporary oceanfront residence. Floor-to-ceiling glass grants magnificent views of crashing surf, rock outcroppings, miles of coastline and stunning sunsets over Catalina Island. Sleek contemporary finishes complete the luxurious ambience with imported stone flooring, glass and stainless steel railings, new gourmet kitchen, remodeled baths, three en suite bedrooms including full-floor master suite with private oceanfront terrace. With incredible outdoor space and breathtaking views from all major rooms, this 2,500 square foot home is the perfect Laguna Beach retreat. The owner will also do a short term lease at $30,000 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31881 Circle Drive have any available units?
31881 Circle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 31881 Circle Drive have?
Some of 31881 Circle Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31881 Circle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
31881 Circle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31881 Circle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 31881 Circle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 31881 Circle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 31881 Circle Drive offers parking.
Does 31881 Circle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31881 Circle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31881 Circle Drive have a pool?
No, 31881 Circle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 31881 Circle Drive have accessible units?
No, 31881 Circle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 31881 Circle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31881 Circle Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 31881 Circle Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 31881 Circle Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
