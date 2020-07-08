31871 Circle Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking

Gorgeous, bluff side, luxury home w/sweeping ocean, whitewater & Catalina views. Fabulous soft contemporary home was rebuilt in 2017 and located on a private street with private neighborhood access to Thousand Steps Beach. Upper level has an open floor concept with custom glass windows & folding accordion doors blending the view deck with the interior. The upper level includes a gourmet kitchen featuring stainless steel Viking appliances inc. dishwasher & wine frig. Plenty of counter space plus a counter top for eating in the kitchen. The dining room features folding glass accordion doors leading out to the most spectacular ocean view deck, allowing a private area to enjoy sunsets, alfresco dining, or lounging in the sun. An abundance of natural light is found throughout the home. Ocean views are found in every room in the upper level. Wide planked wood floors have been installed throughout the entire home. The master suite is located on its own level boasting more views, its own ocean view deck, and a walk in closet. The master bath has a soaking tub, separate shower, vanity area, and double sinks. The downstairs level contains three more bedrooms total, one with en suite bathroom, as well as two more bedrooms that share a bath. Laundry area is also found on this level. This home provides modern coastal living with an abundance of luxury and beauty.