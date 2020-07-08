All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:35 PM

31871 Circle Drive

31871 Circle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

31871 Circle Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
South Laguna Bluffs

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Gorgeous, bluff side, luxury home w/sweeping ocean, whitewater & Catalina views. Fabulous soft contemporary home was rebuilt in 2017 and located on a private street with private neighborhood access to Thousand Steps Beach. Upper level has an open floor concept with custom glass windows & folding accordion doors blending the view deck with the interior. The upper level includes a gourmet kitchen featuring stainless steel Viking appliances inc. dishwasher & wine frig. Plenty of counter space plus a counter top for eating in the kitchen. The dining room features folding glass accordion doors leading out to the most spectacular ocean view deck, allowing a private area to enjoy sunsets, alfresco dining, or lounging in the sun. An abundance of natural light is found throughout the home. Ocean views are found in every room in the upper level. Wide planked wood floors have been installed throughout the entire home. The master suite is located on its own level boasting more views, its own ocean view deck, and a walk in closet. The master bath has a soaking tub, separate shower, vanity area, and double sinks. The downstairs level contains three more bedrooms total, one with en suite bathroom, as well as two more bedrooms that share a bath. Laundry area is also found on this level. This home provides modern coastal living with an abundance of luxury and beauty.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31871 Circle Drive have any available units?
31871 Circle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 31871 Circle Drive have?
Some of 31871 Circle Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31871 Circle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
31871 Circle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31871 Circle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 31871 Circle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 31871 Circle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 31871 Circle Drive offers parking.
Does 31871 Circle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31871 Circle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31871 Circle Drive have a pool?
No, 31871 Circle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 31871 Circle Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 31871 Circle Drive has accessible units.
Does 31871 Circle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31871 Circle Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 31871 Circle Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 31871 Circle Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

