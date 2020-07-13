31868 Circle Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Stunning Contemporary 2 Bed, 3 Bath home on the ocean side of PCH in South Laguna Beach, with private access for residents only to Thousand Steps Beach. Enjoy the wonderful panoramic views of the beach, ocean, views of Catalina Island, stunning sunsets from both the living and master bedroom/balcony. Gourmet kitchen has dark wood cabinetry, breakfast bar, upgraded stainless steel appliances, beautiful limestone counter tops, large Living Room with a gas burning fireplace and Formal Dinning space great for gatherings. The Master Bedroom has a custom step up built-in queen size bed frame with storage. Master bath has a nice size tub and shower, and walk in closet. The downstairs bedroom is good size, with two closets and bathroom. A two car attached garage, with additional parking in drive way, and a washer and dryer. The back yard has a built in BBQ, great for entertaining your friends and family. There is a outdoor shower for your convenience to wash off the sand from a day at the beach. APPOINTMENT ONLY DO NOT DISTURB TENANT!!