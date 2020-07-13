All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated December 15 2019 at 6:12 PM

31868 Circle Drive

31868 Circle Drive
Location

31868 Circle Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
South Laguna Bluffs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Stunning Contemporary 2 Bed, 3 Bath home on the ocean side of PCH in South Laguna Beach, with private access for residents only to Thousand Steps Beach. Enjoy the wonderful panoramic views of the beach, ocean, views of Catalina Island, stunning sunsets from both the living and master bedroom/balcony. Gourmet kitchen has dark wood cabinetry, breakfast bar, upgraded stainless steel appliances, beautiful limestone counter tops, large Living Room with a gas burning fireplace and Formal Dinning space great for gatherings. The Master Bedroom has a custom step up built-in queen size bed frame with storage. Master bath has a nice size tub and shower, and walk in closet. The downstairs bedroom is good size, with two closets and bathroom. A two car attached garage, with additional parking in drive way, and a washer and dryer. The back yard has a built in BBQ, great for entertaining your friends and family. There is a outdoor shower for your convenience to wash off the sand from a day at the beach. APPOINTMENT ONLY DO NOT DISTURB TENANT!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31868 Circle Drive have any available units?
31868 Circle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 31868 Circle Drive have?
Some of 31868 Circle Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31868 Circle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
31868 Circle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31868 Circle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 31868 Circle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 31868 Circle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 31868 Circle Drive offers parking.
Does 31868 Circle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 31868 Circle Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 31868 Circle Drive have a pool?
No, 31868 Circle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 31868 Circle Drive have accessible units?
No, 31868 Circle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 31868 Circle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 31868 Circle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31868 Circle Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 31868 Circle Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
