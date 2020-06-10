31832 Florence Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking

SPECTACULAR OCEAN VIEW AND CATALINA ISLAND SUNSETS, THIS GORGEOUS MOVE-IN CONDITION HOME IS JUST STEPS AWAY FROM LAGUNA'S BEAUTIFUL BEACHES. Approximately 2400 sq/ft living area of Quality custom finishes. Home boast of 3 bedrooms 3.5 bath are spread out among 3 levels, each level with its own deck and view of the ocean. Lots of windows and open floor plan. it comes tastefully furnished and includes bed linens and kitchenware. the mid-level features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, the lower level features a gym, large multi-purpose area, a kitchenette, full bath and a bedroom which can be used as guest quarters and has its own private entrance. 4 parking spaces. Great location within walking distance to Thousand steps and Table Rock beaches, near south Laguna restaurants and shops. Be the lucky one to lease this gorgeous home and enjoy the coastal luxury lifestyle of Laguna Beach.