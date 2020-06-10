All apartments in Laguna Beach
Find more places like 31832 Florence Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
31832 Florence Avenue
Last updated May 7 2019 at 1:51 PM

31832 Florence Avenue

31832 Florence Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

31832 Florence Avenue, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
South Laguna Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
ceiling fan
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
SPECTACULAR OCEAN VIEW AND CATALINA ISLAND SUNSETS, THIS GORGEOUS MOVE-IN CONDITION HOME IS JUST STEPS AWAY FROM LAGUNA'S BEAUTIFUL BEACHES. Approximately 2400 sq/ft living area of Quality custom finishes. Home boast of 3 bedrooms 3.5 bath are spread out among 3 levels, each level with its own deck and view of the ocean. Lots of windows and open floor plan. it comes tastefully furnished and includes bed linens and kitchenware. the mid-level features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, the lower level features a gym, large multi-purpose area, a kitchenette, full bath and a bedroom which can be used as guest quarters and has its own private entrance. 4 parking spaces. Great location within walking distance to Thousand steps and Table Rock beaches, near south Laguna restaurants and shops. Be the lucky one to lease this gorgeous home and enjoy the coastal luxury lifestyle of Laguna Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31832 Florence Avenue have any available units?
31832 Florence Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 31832 Florence Avenue have?
Some of 31832 Florence Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31832 Florence Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
31832 Florence Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31832 Florence Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 31832 Florence Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 31832 Florence Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 31832 Florence Avenue offers parking.
Does 31832 Florence Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31832 Florence Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31832 Florence Avenue have a pool?
No, 31832 Florence Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 31832 Florence Avenue have accessible units?
No, 31832 Florence Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 31832 Florence Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31832 Florence Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 31832 Florence Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 31832 Florence Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harbor Cove
312 Broadway St
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Similar Pages

Laguna Beach 1 BedroomsLaguna Beach 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Beach Apartments with BalconyLaguna Beach Apartments with Parking
Laguna Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CATorrance, CAVista, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Main Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College