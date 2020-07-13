31828 7 th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Newly remodeled studio. New kitchen, New bathroom. New tile floor and newly placed wooden floor. Newly repaired repainted big deck and a big yard. Beamed ceiling with a ceiling fan. Fire place in the room. Cabinets. Big deck is good for a morning teas and coffee. It is nestled behind a front house and Very quiet. there is a big grassy yard between front house and the studio. Parking space at the front t house. Walk to bus station, thousand steps beach, hiking trail and local shopping. Hospital siren will be quiet once it reaches residential area. Studio is clean and neat. Move in ready.

Front house is also listed for rent at price $3700. If rent both front house and back studio, the price will be $5400.

Please contact Ming Ge for detailed information and showing at 9493077276 .