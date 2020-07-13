All apartments in Laguna Beach
31828 7 th Ave

31828 7th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

31828 7th Ave, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
South Laguna Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly remodeled studio. New kitchen, New bathroom. New tile floor and newly placed wooden floor. Newly repaired repainted big deck and a big yard. Beamed ceiling with a ceiling fan. Fire place in the room. Cabinets. Big deck is good for a morning teas and coffee. It is nestled behind a front house and Very quiet. there is a big grassy yard between front house and the studio. Parking space at the front t house. Walk to bus station, thousand steps beach, hiking trail and local shopping. Hospital siren will be quiet once it reaches residential area. Studio is clean and neat. Move in ready.
Front house is also listed for rent at price $3700. If rent both front house and back studio, the price will be $5400.
Please contact Ming Ge for detailed information and showing at 9493077276 .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31828 7 th Ave have any available units?
31828 7 th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 31828 7 th Ave have?
Some of 31828 7 th Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31828 7 th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
31828 7 th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31828 7 th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 31828 7 th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 31828 7 th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 31828 7 th Ave offers parking.
Does 31828 7 th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31828 7 th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31828 7 th Ave have a pool?
No, 31828 7 th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 31828 7 th Ave have accessible units?
No, 31828 7 th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 31828 7 th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 31828 7 th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31828 7 th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 31828 7 th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
