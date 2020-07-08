All apartments in Laguna Beach
31735 Seacliff Drive

31735 Seacliff Drive · No Longer Available
Location

31735 Seacliff Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
South Laguna Bluffs

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
elevator
range
NOW AVAILABLE FOR 6 MONTHS OR MORE.This home is one of the best locations for whale watching, second only to stunning ocean, coastline, and Catalina views. One house from the ocean in a small private community of the south side of PCH, the home comes with "key" access to stairs which access a private beach/cove below. Picture windows throughout celebrate views from main living areas including family room, kitchen and master bedroom. Two master bedroom suites, elevator, 2 car garage. Mid Century, clean lines, light and bright. French Oak flooring throughout. Short trolley ride to town.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31735 Seacliff Drive have any available units?
31735 Seacliff Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 31735 Seacliff Drive have?
Some of 31735 Seacliff Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31735 Seacliff Drive currently offering any rent specials?
31735 Seacliff Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31735 Seacliff Drive pet-friendly?
No, 31735 Seacliff Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 31735 Seacliff Drive offer parking?
Yes, 31735 Seacliff Drive offers parking.
Does 31735 Seacliff Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31735 Seacliff Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31735 Seacliff Drive have a pool?
No, 31735 Seacliff Drive does not have a pool.
Does 31735 Seacliff Drive have accessible units?
No, 31735 Seacliff Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 31735 Seacliff Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31735 Seacliff Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 31735 Seacliff Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 31735 Seacliff Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
