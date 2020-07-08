31735 Seacliff Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage ceiling fan elevator range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking garage

NOW AVAILABLE FOR 6 MONTHS OR MORE.This home is one of the best locations for whale watching, second only to stunning ocean, coastline, and Catalina views. One house from the ocean in a small private community of the south side of PCH, the home comes with "key" access to stairs which access a private beach/cove below. Picture windows throughout celebrate views from main living areas including family room, kitchen and master bedroom. Two master bedroom suites, elevator, 2 car garage. Mid Century, clean lines, light and bright. French Oak flooring throughout. Short trolley ride to town.