Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Ocean view apartment for lease, on Coast Highway, in Laguna Beach! Perfect as a primary residence or weekend getaway. Spacious great room and gourmet kitchen, both with ocean views. All new finishes and appliances throughout, including dishwasher, washer and dryer. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, with lots of light, storage and extra-large fenced sun deck. 1 car garage and 1 designated parking space. Located in an excellent school district within the coveted community of South Laguna Beach.