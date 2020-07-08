31321 Brooks Street

Amenities

Laguna Beach's best kept secret neighborhood is Coast Royal. 31321 Brooks is a special property with over 100 feet of ocean view frontage located on a street to street lot. As you pull in the private gated driveway and enter the home, you are immediately taken back by the dramatic ocean and beach views. Featuring over 3000 sq ft on a large horizontal lot, this is truly a rare find. The home has an open floor plan on the first level with views from every room and showcases hardwood floors, a chefs kitchen, dining room, and living room. The indoor / outdoor family room captures the lush landscaping while framing the views down to the Montage and makes for an excellent entertaining space. Upstairs, the master retreat represents what Laguna Beach living is all about. Listening to waves crashing below is always the best way to start any day. With direct white water views and year-round sunsets, this home is not to be missed. There is also a private trail that leads directly to the beach, with great body surfing, tide pooling, skim-boarding, beach volleyball, and BBQ pits in coves below the house. Adjacent to The Ranch which features a nine hole golf course, The Montage Resort, and the quaint town of South Laguna, dining options are endless all within a sh