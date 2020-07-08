All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:22 PM

31321 Brooks Street

31321 Brooks Street
Location

31321 Brooks Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Coast Royal

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
pool
volleyball court
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
volleyball court
Laguna Beach's best kept secret neighborhood is Coast Royal. 31321 Brooks is a special property with over 100 feet of ocean view frontage located on a street to street lot. As you pull in the private gated driveway and enter the home, you are immediately taken back by the dramatic ocean and beach views. Featuring over 3000 sq ft on a large horizontal lot, this is truly a rare find. The home has an open floor plan on the first level with views from every room and showcases hardwood floors, a chefs kitchen, dining room, and living room. The indoor / outdoor family room captures the lush landscaping while framing the views down to the Montage and makes for an excellent entertaining space. Upstairs, the master retreat represents what Laguna Beach living is all about. Listening to waves crashing below is always the best way to start any day. With direct white water views and year-round sunsets, this home is not to be missed. There is also a private trail that leads directly to the beach, with great body surfing, tide pooling, skim-boarding, beach volleyball, and BBQ pits in coves below the house. Adjacent to The Ranch which features a nine hole golf course, The Montage Resort, and the quaint town of South Laguna, dining options are endless all within a sh

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31321 Brooks Street have any available units?
31321 Brooks Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 31321 Brooks Street have?
Some of 31321 Brooks Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31321 Brooks Street currently offering any rent specials?
31321 Brooks Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31321 Brooks Street pet-friendly?
No, 31321 Brooks Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 31321 Brooks Street offer parking?
Yes, 31321 Brooks Street offers parking.
Does 31321 Brooks Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31321 Brooks Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31321 Brooks Street have a pool?
Yes, 31321 Brooks Street has a pool.
Does 31321 Brooks Street have accessible units?
No, 31321 Brooks Street does not have accessible units.
Does 31321 Brooks Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 31321 Brooks Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31321 Brooks Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 31321 Brooks Street does not have units with air conditioning.

