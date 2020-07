Amenities

patio / balcony pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Great Laguna home on huge lot within walking distance to the Montage Resort, beaches, Lang Park, and the Aliso Creek Shopping Center. Enjoy fine dining at Starfish, La Sirena, O Sushi, Z pizza and the 3 gourmet restaurants at the Montage. This home consists of 3 bedrooms plus a den and 2 baths on a 9,796 sq ft lot with a pool and a roof top ocean view deck. New carpet has just been installed and the home is freshly painted on the exterior.