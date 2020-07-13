3064 Nestall Road

Amenities

Come and see this newly remodeled single level stunning home. Virtually a brand new home just completed featuring amazing panoramic views of the Saddleback Valley and peek ocean view. Perfectly situated on one of the best, quiet Cul-De-Sacs in the coveted Top of the World neighborhood. With spectacular views stretching from the mountains to San Diego County, the light show at night is stunning. The residence has four bedrooms, with one set up as an office but with closet and three bathrooms. This home epitomizes open feeling with soaring ceilings and wide open floor plan. Wonderful gourmet dream kitchen with Sub Zero and Wolf Appliances and large center island with built in breakfast bar. Enhanced by old growth Hickory wood floors and gorgeous Walnut custom cabinetry throughout with custom skylights to create a light bright feeling. Out door living is a natural with large deck space that includes barbecue area, outdoor dining and private Jacuzzi all overlooking a pristine natural canyon and stunning views.. A separate laundry room and walk in pantry adjacent to kitchen. Two car garage with EV 220v charging station and solar system means this home checks all the boxes. Close to the schools and parks, this is a ideal location to enjoy the Laguna Beach lifestyle.