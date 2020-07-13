All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:15 AM

3064 Nestall Road

3064 Nestall Road · (949) 939-8000
Location

3064 Nestall Road, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Top of the World

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$9,750

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2273 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Come and see this newly remodeled single level stunning home. Virtually a brand new home just completed featuring amazing panoramic views of the Saddleback Valley and peek ocean view. Perfectly situated on one of the best, quiet Cul-De-Sacs in the coveted Top of the World neighborhood. With spectacular views stretching from the mountains to San Diego County, the light show at night is stunning. The residence has four bedrooms, with one set up as an office but with closet and three bathrooms. This home epitomizes open feeling with soaring ceilings and wide open floor plan. Wonderful gourmet dream kitchen with Sub Zero and Wolf Appliances and large center island with built in breakfast bar. Enhanced by old growth Hickory wood floors and gorgeous Walnut custom cabinetry throughout with custom skylights to create a light bright feeling. Out door living is a natural with large deck space that includes barbecue area, outdoor dining and private Jacuzzi all overlooking a pristine natural canyon and stunning views.. A separate laundry room and walk in pantry adjacent to kitchen. Two car garage with EV 220v charging station and solar system means this home checks all the boxes. Close to the schools and parks, this is a ideal location to enjoy the Laguna Beach lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3064 Nestall Road have any available units?
3064 Nestall Road has a unit available for $9,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3064 Nestall Road have?
Some of 3064 Nestall Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3064 Nestall Road currently offering any rent specials?
3064 Nestall Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3064 Nestall Road pet-friendly?
No, 3064 Nestall Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 3064 Nestall Road offer parking?
Yes, 3064 Nestall Road offers parking.
Does 3064 Nestall Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3064 Nestall Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3064 Nestall Road have a pool?
No, 3064 Nestall Road does not have a pool.
Does 3064 Nestall Road have accessible units?
No, 3064 Nestall Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3064 Nestall Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3064 Nestall Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3064 Nestall Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3064 Nestall Road does not have units with air conditioning.
