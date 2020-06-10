All apartments in Laguna Beach
3044 Nestall Road
3044 Nestall Road

3044 Nestall Road · (949) 357-9405
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3044 Nestall Road, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Top of the World

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2200 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
Available for short-term rental of one to three months. Fully furnished only! This single-family residence features expansive views of canyons and small ocean view. Generous outdoor living space and uncommon privacy are featured in this exceptional family residence. The interior spaces include a newly remodeled 'grand' kitchen, lower master bedroom, bathroom and powder room. The kitchen, dining, family, living room and one of the two master bedrooms are all on the entry level. Upstairs includes a library, two more bedrooms and a newly remodeled bathroom. Newly installed air conditioning and heating system.

Outside, the home features a large spacious front entry courtyard, a huge rear terrace with arbor and additional garden space. New picket fence surrounds the garden and the entire rear living space . Backing up to thousands of acres of protected green space overlooking the entire Saddleback Valley below, this property offers a rare combination of views, privacy, and considerable living space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3044 Nestall Road have any available units?
3044 Nestall Road has a unit available for $6,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3044 Nestall Road have?
Some of 3044 Nestall Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3044 Nestall Road currently offering any rent specials?
3044 Nestall Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3044 Nestall Road pet-friendly?
No, 3044 Nestall Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 3044 Nestall Road offer parking?
No, 3044 Nestall Road does not offer parking.
Does 3044 Nestall Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3044 Nestall Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3044 Nestall Road have a pool?
No, 3044 Nestall Road does not have a pool.
Does 3044 Nestall Road have accessible units?
No, 3044 Nestall Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3044 Nestall Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3044 Nestall Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3044 Nestall Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3044 Nestall Road has units with air conditioning.
