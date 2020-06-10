3044 Nestall Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan courtyard

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished ice maker oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard

Available for short-term rental of one to three months. Fully furnished only! This single-family residence features expansive views of canyons and small ocean view. Generous outdoor living space and uncommon privacy are featured in this exceptional family residence. The interior spaces include a newly remodeled 'grand' kitchen, lower master bedroom, bathroom and powder room. The kitchen, dining, family, living room and one of the two master bedrooms are all on the entry level. Upstairs includes a library, two more bedrooms and a newly remodeled bathroom. Newly installed air conditioning and heating system.



Outside, the home features a large spacious front entry courtyard, a huge rear terrace with arbor and additional garden space. New picket fence surrounds the garden and the entire rear living space . Backing up to thousands of acres of protected green space overlooking the entire Saddleback Valley below, this property offers a rare combination of views, privacy, and considerable living space.