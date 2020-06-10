2872 Alexander Road

Amenities
Enjoy this spectacular custom contemporary style home offering panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean and sparkling city lights. The dramatic open floor plan features quality custom finishes through-out. The residence presents a beautiful interior and is offered in pristine move-in condition. Approximately 2,300 square feet of luxurious interior living space opens to multiple expansive ocean view decks. Amenities include a gourmet kitchen with state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances, rich hardwood flooring, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, including a huge master suite, custom bar with Viking appliances and a 2 car garage. This custom built residence was built in 2013! Enjoy walking to Victoria Beach and local restaurants.