Laguna Beach, CA
2872 Alexander Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2872 Alexander Road

2872 Alexander Road · No Longer Available
Location

2872 Alexander Road, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Upper Victoria Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ice maker
Unit Amenities
Enjoy this spectacular custom contemporary style home offering panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean and sparkling city lights. The dramatic open floor plan features quality custom finishes through-out. The residence presents a beautiful interior and is offered in pristine move-in condition. Approximately 2,300 square feet of luxurious interior living space opens to multiple expansive ocean view decks. Amenities include a gourmet kitchen with state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances, rich hardwood flooring, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, including a huge master suite, custom bar with Viking appliances and a 2 car garage. This custom built residence was built in 2013! Enjoy walking to Victoria Beach and local restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2872 Alexander Road have any available units?
2872 Alexander Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2872 Alexander Road have?
Some of 2872 Alexander Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2872 Alexander Road currently offering any rent specials?
2872 Alexander Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2872 Alexander Road pet-friendly?
No, 2872 Alexander Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 2872 Alexander Road offer parking?
Yes, 2872 Alexander Road offers parking.
Does 2872 Alexander Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2872 Alexander Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2872 Alexander Road have a pool?
No, 2872 Alexander Road does not have a pool.
Does 2872 Alexander Road have accessible units?
No, 2872 Alexander Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2872 Alexander Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2872 Alexander Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2872 Alexander Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2872 Alexander Road does not have units with air conditioning.
