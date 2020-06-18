2841 Ridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground new construction tennis court

Stunning home completed in 2010. Architecture by Paul McClean with extraordinary open and light feel. Entertainer's home with unique, hand selected high end materials throughout. Four bedrooms, all with en suite bathrooms, plus office and large lower level bonus basement area. Custom made Morrocan front door, living room with two story ceiling, fireplace and adjacent dining area. Stained concrete and ash hardwood flooring throughout. Separate living den area off kitchen has surround sound and speakers. Gourmet kitchen with quartz counters, wood veneer cabinetry, large center island, dinette & large butler's pantry. All appliances are included and top of the line, including two refrigerator/freezers, beverage refrigeration, two gas ovens, gas cooktop, microwave, built-in espresso maker, washer, dryer. Main level has walls of glass collapsing multi-track sliders for a wonderful indoor outdoor integration to the large private patio. Front deck with glass partitions, perfect for enjoying the mountain & city lights views. Just one block to Alta Laguna Park with tennis, sports field, tot lot and connecting wilderness hiking & biking trails.