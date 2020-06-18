All apartments in Laguna Beach
2841 Ridge Drive
Last updated January 18 2020 at 9:39 AM

2841 Ridge Drive

2841 Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2841 Ridge Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Top of the World

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
new construction
tennis court
Stunning home completed in 2010. Architecture by Paul McClean with extraordinary open and light feel. Entertainer's home with unique, hand selected high end materials throughout. Four bedrooms, all with en suite bathrooms, plus office and large lower level bonus basement area. Custom made Morrocan front door, living room with two story ceiling, fireplace and adjacent dining area. Stained concrete and ash hardwood flooring throughout. Separate living den area off kitchen has surround sound and speakers. Gourmet kitchen with quartz counters, wood veneer cabinetry, large center island, dinette & large butler's pantry. All appliances are included and top of the line, including two refrigerator/freezers, beverage refrigeration, two gas ovens, gas cooktop, microwave, built-in espresso maker, washer, dryer. Main level has walls of glass collapsing multi-track sliders for a wonderful indoor outdoor integration to the large private patio. Front deck with glass partitions, perfect for enjoying the mountain & city lights views. Just one block to Alta Laguna Park with tennis, sports field, tot lot and connecting wilderness hiking & biking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2841 Ridge Drive have any available units?
2841 Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2841 Ridge Drive have?
Some of 2841 Ridge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2841 Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2841 Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2841 Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2841 Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 2841 Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2841 Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 2841 Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2841 Ridge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2841 Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 2841 Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2841 Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 2841 Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2841 Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2841 Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2841 Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2841 Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

