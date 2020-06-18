All apartments in Laguna Beach
283 Chiquita Street
283 Chiquita Street

283 Chiquita Street · No Longer Available
Laguna Beach
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

283 Chiquita Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
North Laguna

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
OCEAN VIEW!! NORTH LAGUNA – COMPLETELY RENOVATED!! CHARMING!
North Laguna Cottage! This home has experienced an extensive remodel, and offers the very best of the Laguna Beach lifestyle, with opulent, designer finishes, brand new kitchen with all the modern amenities, including, Calcutta Counter Tops, Bertazzoni Designer Appliances - Range, Dishwasher and French Door Refrigerator - plus White Custom Cabinetry. Eating areas include a breakfast bar with designer bar stools + dining area with custom built-in bench seating. Charming Dutch door entry and new windows though-out w/Custom Blinds from Oliver Shade. This 2 BR 2 BA cottage has an inviting living room – perfect for those relaxing moments – with a beautiful white high beamed ceiling and a white-brick wood burning fireplace. Enjoy the spacious Master Suite, with double French doors, opening to a Private Rear Courtyard. Upgrades include new French White Oak Wood Flooring, Organic Wool Carpeting, Sonic Sound System, Home Security System, New A/C & Heating Units, Custom Lighting, Laundry Room w/sink and a Custom- Built Playhouse/or for Additional Storage. Only blocks away to best beaches in Laguna! Fine restaurants, art galleries and shops are just steps away. Single parking space in 2 car garage included. The yard has been professionally landscaped and bordered by the perfect white picket fence…all just waiting for your leisurely enjoyment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 283 Chiquita Street have any available units?
283 Chiquita Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 283 Chiquita Street have?
Some of 283 Chiquita Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 283 Chiquita Street currently offering any rent specials?
283 Chiquita Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 283 Chiquita Street pet-friendly?
No, 283 Chiquita Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 283 Chiquita Street offer parking?
Yes, 283 Chiquita Street offers parking.
Does 283 Chiquita Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 283 Chiquita Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 283 Chiquita Street have a pool?
No, 283 Chiquita Street does not have a pool.
Does 283 Chiquita Street have accessible units?
No, 283 Chiquita Street does not have accessible units.
Does 283 Chiquita Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 283 Chiquita Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 283 Chiquita Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 283 Chiquita Street has units with air conditioning.
