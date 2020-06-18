283 Chiquita Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking garage

OCEAN VIEW!! NORTH LAGUNA – COMPLETELY RENOVATED!! CHARMING!

North Laguna Cottage! This home has experienced an extensive remodel, and offers the very best of the Laguna Beach lifestyle, with opulent, designer finishes, brand new kitchen with all the modern amenities, including, Calcutta Counter Tops, Bertazzoni Designer Appliances - Range, Dishwasher and French Door Refrigerator - plus White Custom Cabinetry. Eating areas include a breakfast bar with designer bar stools + dining area with custom built-in bench seating. Charming Dutch door entry and new windows though-out w/Custom Blinds from Oliver Shade. This 2 BR 2 BA cottage has an inviting living room – perfect for those relaxing moments – with a beautiful white high beamed ceiling and a white-brick wood burning fireplace. Enjoy the spacious Master Suite, with double French doors, opening to a Private Rear Courtyard. Upgrades include new French White Oak Wood Flooring, Organic Wool Carpeting, Sonic Sound System, Home Security System, New A/C & Heating Units, Custom Lighting, Laundry Room w/sink and a Custom- Built Playhouse/or for Additional Storage. Only blocks away to best beaches in Laguna! Fine restaurants, art galleries and shops are just steps away. Single parking space in 2 car garage included. The yard has been professionally landscaped and bordered by the perfect white picket fence…all just waiting for your leisurely enjoyment!