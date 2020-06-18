282 Chiquita Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

WOW. California Dreamin'!! Steps to Crescent Bay, this is beach life at its best! This charmingly exquisite lower level home has been completely renovated! The remodeled kitchen with island bar and breakfast nook is perfect for whipping up absolutely anything you want to enjoy while also enjoying the expansive views...! Stainless steel everything! >> gas cooktop, stove, fridge, dishwasher, microwave and sink! New windows throughout giving you easy access to the cool ocean breezes. The kitchen flows into a large living room with a lovely fireplace...perfectly cozy! The deck spans the entire length of the home with sliding glass door access from living room and both bedrooms!! It has it's own laundry with full-size washer/dryer! There is a common patio area with succulents which is perfect for relaxing in at the end of a long, hard day! Just a short distance to famous Laguna restaurants, shops, and recreation, including Shaws Cove. While here come to the famous Festival of the Arts Pageant of the Masters, living art for all to enjoy since 1933, part of the fabulous art culture that Laguna Beach is famous for!

Long Term (min 6 months) Unfurnished/$4,750 month, furnished/$5,250. (Note: Furniture may differ from what is show in photos and what is currently in the home)

Short Term (1-5 months) furnished $6,950/month (includes utilities, monthly cleaning)



Call Richard Gayle, 714.724.9077, richard@remp.org, www.remp.org