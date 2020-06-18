All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated May 28 2020 at 6:02 AM

282 Chiquita Street

282 Chiquita St · (714) 724-9077
Location

282 Chiquita St, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
North Laguna

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 862 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
WOW. California Dreamin'!! Steps to Crescent Bay, this is beach life at its best! This charmingly exquisite lower level home has been completely renovated! The remodeled kitchen with island bar and breakfast nook is perfect for whipping up absolutely anything you want to enjoy while also enjoying the expansive views...! Stainless steel everything! >> gas cooktop, stove, fridge, dishwasher, microwave and sink! New windows throughout giving you easy access to the cool ocean breezes. The kitchen flows into a large living room with a lovely fireplace...perfectly cozy! The deck spans the entire length of the home with sliding glass door access from living room and both bedrooms!! It has it's own laundry with full-size washer/dryer! There is a common patio area with succulents which is perfect for relaxing in at the end of a long, hard day! Just a short distance to famous Laguna restaurants, shops, and recreation, including Shaws Cove. While here come to the famous Festival of the Arts Pageant of the Masters, living art for all to enjoy since 1933, part of the fabulous art culture that Laguna Beach is famous for!
Long Term (min 6 months) Unfurnished/$4,750 month, furnished/$5,250. (Note: Furniture may differ from what is show in photos and what is currently in the home)
Short Term (1-5 months) furnished $6,950/month (includes utilities, monthly cleaning)

Call Richard Gayle, 714.724.9077, richard@remp.org, www.remp.org

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 282 Chiquita Street have any available units?
282 Chiquita Street has a unit available for $4,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 282 Chiquita Street have?
Some of 282 Chiquita Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 282 Chiquita Street currently offering any rent specials?
282 Chiquita Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 282 Chiquita Street pet-friendly?
No, 282 Chiquita Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 282 Chiquita Street offer parking?
Yes, 282 Chiquita Street does offer parking.
Does 282 Chiquita Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 282 Chiquita Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 282 Chiquita Street have a pool?
No, 282 Chiquita Street does not have a pool.
Does 282 Chiquita Street have accessible units?
No, 282 Chiquita Street does not have accessible units.
Does 282 Chiquita Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 282 Chiquita Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 282 Chiquita Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 282 Chiquita Street does not have units with air conditioning.
