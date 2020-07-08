2790 Solana Way

Amenities

Charming Laguna Beach cottage located just a short distance from one of Laguna's most historic and picturesque beaches -- Victoria Beach! With ocean, San Clemente Island, and sunset views, this recently remodeled home is the perfect escape from the hustle. 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, newly finished hardwood floors, new paint, new landscaping, and newer washer/dryer. Entertain on the front deck or enjoy the spacious beautifully hardscaped private back yard and BBQ area. Located in close proximity to Montage Resort, restaurants, and shopping. Hear the waves and feel the ocean breeze from this charming home! Rent furnished or unfurnished. Easy to show.