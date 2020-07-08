All apartments in Laguna Beach
Laguna Beach, CA
2790 Solana Way
Last updated May 2 2019 at 4:13 PM

2790 Solana Way

2790 Solana Way · No Longer Available
Laguna Beach
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

2790 Solana Way, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Upper Victoria Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Charming Laguna Beach cottage located just a short distance from one of Laguna's most historic and picturesque beaches -- Victoria Beach! With ocean, San Clemente Island, and sunset views, this recently remodeled home is the perfect escape from the hustle. 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, newly finished hardwood floors, new paint, new landscaping, and newer washer/dryer. Entertain on the front deck or enjoy the spacious beautifully hardscaped private back yard and BBQ area. Located in close proximity to Montage Resort, restaurants, and shopping. Hear the waves and feel the ocean breeze from this charming home! Rent furnished or unfurnished. Easy to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2790 Solana Way have any available units?
2790 Solana Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2790 Solana Way have?
Some of 2790 Solana Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2790 Solana Way currently offering any rent specials?
2790 Solana Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2790 Solana Way pet-friendly?
No, 2790 Solana Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 2790 Solana Way offer parking?
No, 2790 Solana Way does not offer parking.
Does 2790 Solana Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2790 Solana Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2790 Solana Way have a pool?
No, 2790 Solana Way does not have a pool.
Does 2790 Solana Way have accessible units?
No, 2790 Solana Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2790 Solana Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2790 Solana Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2790 Solana Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2790 Solana Way does not have units with air conditioning.

