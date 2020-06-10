All apartments in Laguna Beach
Find more places like 2760 Park Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laguna Beach, CA
/
2760 Park Avenue
Last updated December 14 2019 at 7:33 AM

2760 Park Avenue

2760 Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laguna Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2760 Park Avenue, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Top of the World

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
media room
Incredible family home. Reconstructed offering 5 bedroom, 4 bath OCEAN VIEW Entertainers Home with a Heated POOL! Enter the home through Oversized Custom Iron Double Doors. Gorgeous Travertine foyer with beautiful Chandeliers, wrought iron staircase, Arched doorway & Cathedral ceilings. Enjoy a Gourmet Chef's kitchen boasting Custom Designer White Cabinetry, New Granite & New Stainless Steel Appliances. Travertine stone flooring, white baseboard molding, Arched Architectural Details in the Huge Great Room, Family Room, Dining Room & Media Room. The downstairs Master Bedroom with an Ensuite Master Bath boasts pool, patio & ocean views. The 2nd & 3rd Bedrooms have pool views & ceiling fans. The 4th bedroom has a ceiling fan & French Doors. The upstairs 2ND Master Bedroom and Bath have incredible Catalina Views!! Bathrooms have Custom Cabinets, Granite Countertops, Designer Glass Tiles & Travertine Showers. Exterior is beautifully landscaped on an Oversized Lot! AC, electrical wiring, Tankless water heater, insulation, cooper rain gutters.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2760 Park Avenue have any available units?
2760 Park Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2760 Park Avenue have?
Some of 2760 Park Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2760 Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2760 Park Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2760 Park Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2760 Park Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 2760 Park Avenue offer parking?
No, 2760 Park Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2760 Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2760 Park Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2760 Park Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2760 Park Avenue has a pool.
Does 2760 Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2760 Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2760 Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2760 Park Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2760 Park Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2760 Park Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Harbor Cove
312 Broadway St
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
The Artisan Laguna Beach Apartments
350 Artisan Drive
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
1570 N Pacific Coast
1570 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Similar Pages

Laguna Beach 1 BedroomsLaguna Beach 2 Bedrooms
Laguna Beach Apartments with BalconyLaguna Beach Apartments with Parking
Laguna Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CATorrance, CAVista, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CA
Rowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CAStanton, CAClaremont, CASan Juan Capistrano, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALadera Ranch, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Main Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College