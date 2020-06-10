2760 Park Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pool media room

Incredible family home. Reconstructed offering 5 bedroom, 4 bath OCEAN VIEW Entertainers Home with a Heated POOL! Enter the home through Oversized Custom Iron Double Doors. Gorgeous Travertine foyer with beautiful Chandeliers, wrought iron staircase, Arched doorway & Cathedral ceilings. Enjoy a Gourmet Chef's kitchen boasting Custom Designer White Cabinetry, New Granite & New Stainless Steel Appliances. Travertine stone flooring, white baseboard molding, Arched Architectural Details in the Huge Great Room, Family Room, Dining Room & Media Room. The downstairs Master Bedroom with an Ensuite Master Bath boasts pool, patio & ocean views. The 2nd & 3rd Bedrooms have pool views & ceiling fans. The 4th bedroom has a ceiling fan & French Doors. The upstairs 2ND Master Bedroom and Bath have incredible Catalina Views!! Bathrooms have Custom Cabinets, Granite Countertops, Designer Glass Tiles & Travertine Showers. Exterior is beautifully landscaped on an Oversized Lot! AC, electrical wiring, Tankless water heater, insulation, cooper rain gutters.