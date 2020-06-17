2748 Temple Hills Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Very special single level, ranch style single family home in Top of the World. Very warm and livable, featuring wrap around patio and gardens with extra large backyard and oversized trellis covered patio, formal living room, updated kitchen with granite countertops and breakfast bar that opens to the cozy family room with fireplace, three good sized bedrooms and two full bathrooms, direct access to the two car garage with washer/dryer hook ups and ample driveway parking, big lot providing loads of privacy. Close to Alta Laguna Park and Top of the World Elementary School, we are also pet friendly!