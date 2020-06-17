All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated May 24 2019 at 2:05 PM

2748 Temple Hills Drive

2748 Temple Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2748 Temple Hills Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Top of the World

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Very special single level, ranch style single family home in Top of the World. Very warm and livable, featuring wrap around patio and gardens with extra large backyard and oversized trellis covered patio, formal living room, updated kitchen with granite countertops and breakfast bar that opens to the cozy family room with fireplace, three good sized bedrooms and two full bathrooms, direct access to the two car garage with washer/dryer hook ups and ample driveway parking, big lot providing loads of privacy. Close to Alta Laguna Park and Top of the World Elementary School, we are also pet friendly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2748 Temple Hills Drive have any available units?
2748 Temple Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2748 Temple Hills Drive have?
Some of 2748 Temple Hills Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2748 Temple Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2748 Temple Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2748 Temple Hills Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2748 Temple Hills Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2748 Temple Hills Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2748 Temple Hills Drive offers parking.
Does 2748 Temple Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2748 Temple Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2748 Temple Hills Drive have a pool?
No, 2748 Temple Hills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2748 Temple Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 2748 Temple Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2748 Temple Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2748 Temple Hills Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2748 Temple Hills Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2748 Temple Hills Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
