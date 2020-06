Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Looking to live in one of the best OCEAN VIEW locations in LAGUNA BEACH...then look no further.. this is your NEW home! Nestled into the hillside, this completely remodeled and upgraded 2 Bedroom home is directly across from from the beach in the heart of the village. Enjoy amazing 180 degree ocean, catalina and sunsets views from your own PRIVATE massive patio or take a short walk to swim or scuba in the Pacific Ocean. This gorgeous residence includes a breathtaking living room with cathedral ceilings with fireplace, new windows and stunning maple hardwood floors. Galley kitchen has top of the line appliances and granite counter tops and remote shades to open and close. Master Bath includes a marble sunken tub where you can enjoy the hillside views. Laundry inside as as well as half bath and 1 car garage. This distinguished unit is a rare beauty in paradise! A must see!