257 Pearl Street
Last updated September 22 2019 at 2:50 AM

257 Pearl Street

257 Pearl St · No Longer Available
Location

257 Pearl St, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Woods Cove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
The nicest one-bedroom apartment in all of Laguna Beach. This completely refurbished unit is perfectly tucked away steps from beautiful Woods Cove in the highly coveted Laguna Beach Village. The natural light filled unit has been completely refurbished and includes new floors, new bathroom, new kitchen, the full General Electric Kitchen Suite of appliances; dishwasher, microwave, 4 burner stove, huge retro refrigerator and freezer, Carrara marble, glass tile bathroom, a private balcony, AC, a washer - dryer in the unit, and much more. The massive living area seamlessly connects the separated bedroom (with closet), laundry area, bathroom, kitchen, entry, and balcony - making this unit extremely well thought out.

One block from beautiful Woods Cove beach, the Agate Beach lookout, and the new Pearl Street lookout, Wine Gallery, a trolley stop, the Seahorse, fine dining, cafe's, and all the local Laguna Beach shopping boutiques. There is no comparison at this price range, with this level of quality, in all of Laguna Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 257 Pearl Street have any available units?
257 Pearl Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 257 Pearl Street have?
Some of 257 Pearl Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 257 Pearl Street currently offering any rent specials?
257 Pearl Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 257 Pearl Street pet-friendly?
No, 257 Pearl Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 257 Pearl Street offer parking?
No, 257 Pearl Street does not offer parking.
Does 257 Pearl Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 257 Pearl Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 257 Pearl Street have a pool?
No, 257 Pearl Street does not have a pool.
Does 257 Pearl Street have accessible units?
No, 257 Pearl Street does not have accessible units.
Does 257 Pearl Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 257 Pearl Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 257 Pearl Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 257 Pearl Street has units with air conditioning.
