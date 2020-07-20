257 Pearl Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

The nicest one-bedroom apartment in all of Laguna Beach. This completely refurbished unit is perfectly tucked away steps from beautiful Woods Cove in the highly coveted Laguna Beach Village. The natural light filled unit has been completely refurbished and includes new floors, new bathroom, new kitchen, the full General Electric Kitchen Suite of appliances; dishwasher, microwave, 4 burner stove, huge retro refrigerator and freezer, Carrara marble, glass tile bathroom, a private balcony, AC, a washer - dryer in the unit, and much more. The massive living area seamlessly connects the separated bedroom (with closet), laundry area, bathroom, kitchen, entry, and balcony - making this unit extremely well thought out.



One block from beautiful Woods Cove beach, the Agate Beach lookout, and the new Pearl Street lookout, Wine Gallery, a trolley stop, the Seahorse, fine dining, cafe's, and all the local Laguna Beach shopping boutiques. There is no comparison at this price range, with this level of quality, in all of Laguna Beach.