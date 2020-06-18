All apartments in Laguna Beach
2455 Temple Hills Drive
2455 Temple Hills Drive

2455 Temple Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2455 Temple Hills Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Temple Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
This wonderful ocean and canyon view home has recently been remodeled featuring 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Almost every room throughout the home enjoys panoramic ocean views along the Laguna Beach coastline. Enter into a wonderful great room with fireplace, dining room and gourmet kitchen. The kitchen includes new custom cabinetry, stone counter tops, farmhouse kitchen sink and top of the line stainless steel appliances with a built in refrigerator. Entertain guests with the ocean and canyon as the backdrop on the large and spectacular outdoor deck. The main level also features 2 wonderful bedrooms. The master suite and bath are located on the top level with fabulous sunset and ocean views and a romantic private deck .The lower level features an additional second master suite, family room, fireplace, full bath and opens to a larger patio deck area suitable for large groups. The exterior is professionally landscaped with a private entry courtyard and attached garages. A wonderful home with close proximity to all Laguna has to offer with its fine dining, renowned art galleries, charming shops and beautiful beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2455 Temple Hills Drive have any available units?
2455 Temple Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2455 Temple Hills Drive have?
Some of 2455 Temple Hills Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2455 Temple Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2455 Temple Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2455 Temple Hills Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2455 Temple Hills Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 2455 Temple Hills Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2455 Temple Hills Drive offers parking.
Does 2455 Temple Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2455 Temple Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2455 Temple Hills Drive have a pool?
No, 2455 Temple Hills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2455 Temple Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 2455 Temple Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2455 Temple Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2455 Temple Hills Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2455 Temple Hills Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2455 Temple Hills Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

