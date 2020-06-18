2455 Temple Hills Drive

Amenities

This wonderful ocean and canyon view home has recently been remodeled featuring 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Almost every room throughout the home enjoys panoramic ocean views along the Laguna Beach coastline. Enter into a wonderful great room with fireplace, dining room and gourmet kitchen. The kitchen includes new custom cabinetry, stone counter tops, farmhouse kitchen sink and top of the line stainless steel appliances with a built in refrigerator. Entertain guests with the ocean and canyon as the backdrop on the large and spectacular outdoor deck. The main level also features 2 wonderful bedrooms. The master suite and bath are located on the top level with fabulous sunset and ocean views and a romantic private deck .The lower level features an additional second master suite, family room, fireplace, full bath and opens to a larger patio deck area suitable for large groups. The exterior is professionally landscaped with a private entry courtyard and attached garages. A wonderful home with close proximity to all Laguna has to offer with its fine dining, renowned art galleries, charming shops and beautiful beaches.