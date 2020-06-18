2419 S Coast Hwy

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Architecture, design, and luxury elegance unite at this ocean front estate. This custom home boasts the perfect blend between ocean views and interior living space to entertain even the largest number of guest. A one of a kind coastal retreat that offers 4 Bedrooms (One Main Level Bedroom), 4.5 Bathrooms (All En-suite), 4 car garage w/epoxy flooring, a second level entertainers room with an attached our door deck, office and large ocean front terrace that fully accentuates the breath taking views of the Pacific Ocean. With 7,449 SqFt of interior living space, this home is currently one of the largest estates the coast of Laguna Beach has to offer. The finest of interior elements were selected when creating the home featuring coffered ceilings, Viking appliances, a central control panel that operates the home’s lights & audio, upgraded flooring, recessed lighting, and a private gated courtyard. Primely situated on one the most renowned coast in the world. Laguna Beach is nearby the highly sought out The Ranch Golf Resort, Montage Resort, fine dining, local shops and coastal experiences. *Rate listed is for long term. Owner will consider variable terms and rate may vary depending on season and length of stay*