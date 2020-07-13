2320 Crestview Drive

Amenities

Dead-on coastline and Catalina Island views provide a magnificent backdrop to this understated, finely finished Laguna Beach home. The four bedroom, home uses an open design and vaulted spaces to create an incredibly comfortable indoor/outdoor home. Every bedroom has en-suite baths, and walk in closets. The home has an elevator for easy access to all three levels. The kitchen features high-end appliances, oversized pantry, and large wine room. Bonus room could be used as bedroom, office or gym. Wonderful opportunity to enjoy all Laguna has to offer in an amazing home!