Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:53 AM

2320 Crestview Drive

2320 Crestview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2320 Crestview Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Upper Diamond

Amenities

wine room
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
wine room
Dead-on coastline and Catalina Island views provide a magnificent backdrop to this understated, finely finished Laguna Beach home. The four bedroom, home uses an open design and vaulted spaces to create an incredibly comfortable indoor/outdoor home. Every bedroom has en-suite baths, and walk in closets. The home has an elevator for easy access to all three levels. The kitchen features high-end appliances, oversized pantry, and large wine room. Bonus room could be used as bedroom, office or gym. Wonderful opportunity to enjoy all Laguna has to offer in an amazing home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2320 Crestview Drive have any available units?
2320 Crestview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2320 Crestview Drive have?
Some of 2320 Crestview Drive's amenities include wine room, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2320 Crestview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2320 Crestview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2320 Crestview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2320 Crestview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 2320 Crestview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2320 Crestview Drive offers parking.
Does 2320 Crestview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2320 Crestview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2320 Crestview Drive have a pool?
No, 2320 Crestview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2320 Crestview Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 2320 Crestview Drive has accessible units.
Does 2320 Crestview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2320 Crestview Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2320 Crestview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2320 Crestview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
