22212 Paseo Del Sur

Amenities

patio / balcony all utils included bbq/grill microwave internet access range

OCEAN VIEW STUDIO IN VERY QUIET AND PRIVATE LOCATION LOCATED AT END OF STREET IN SOUTH LAGUNA!! SEPARATE BEDROOM AREA WITH FULL PLATFORM BED AND CLOSET. FULL KITCHEN WITH NEW ELECTRIC STOVE AND MINI REFRIGERATOR. PRIVATE PATIO WITH AMAZING OCEAN VIEWS FOR TENANTS USE ONLY-PERFECT FOR BBQ AND WATCHINGL SUNSETS. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED EXCEPT CABLE AND WI FI. OWNER LOOKING FOR ONE QUIET TENANT ONLY--OWNERS LIVE IN HOUSE IN FRONT OF STUDIO--NO LAUNDRY FACILITIES-EASY PARKING ON STREET.