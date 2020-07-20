22212 Paseo Del Sur, Laguna Beach, CA 92651 Coast Royal
Amenities
patio / balcony
all utils included
bbq/grill
microwave
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
internet access
OCEAN VIEW STUDIO IN VERY QUIET AND PRIVATE LOCATION LOCATED AT END OF STREET IN SOUTH LAGUNA!! SEPARATE BEDROOM AREA WITH FULL PLATFORM BED AND CLOSET. FULL KITCHEN WITH NEW ELECTRIC STOVE AND MINI REFRIGERATOR. PRIVATE PATIO WITH AMAZING OCEAN VIEWS FOR TENANTS USE ONLY-PERFECT FOR BBQ AND WATCHINGL SUNSETS. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED EXCEPT CABLE AND WI FI. OWNER LOOKING FOR ONE QUIET TENANT ONLY--OWNERS LIVE IN HOUSE IN FRONT OF STUDIO--NO LAUNDRY FACILITIES-EASY PARKING ON STREET.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 22212 Paseo Del Sur have any available units?
22212 Paseo Del Sur doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 22212 Paseo Del Sur have?
Some of 22212 Paseo Del Sur's amenities include patio / balcony, all utils included, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22212 Paseo Del Sur currently offering any rent specials?
22212 Paseo Del Sur is not currently offering any rent specials.