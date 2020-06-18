All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated November 22 2019 at 11:27 PM

22 Lagunita Drive

22 Lagunita Drive · No Longer Available
Location

22 Lagunita Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Lagunita

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
sauna
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
sauna
Short or Long Term Lease Available! Experience the finest beach-front living in all of Southern California in the most exclusive and private gated community in Laguna Beach, Lagunita—a quaint haven for celebrities and executives. This spectacular 3 bedroom, 4 1/2 bath is an entertainer’s dream and has been designed to maximize the ocean views with walls of glass that open off of the spacious and open living area. Breathtaking Victoria Beach ocean-front luxury property with steps to the sand. Just a short distance from Montage Resort. Ocean views with walls of glass that open off of the spacious and open living area. The great room suite, which encompasses the living room and dining room. Chef’s kitchen boasts large center island, chef-grade appliances, and sun-drenched breakfast room. All three bedrooms are situated on the lower level. The master suite features ocean-front views and a luxurious master bathroom with oversized tub, steam shower, and sauna. Two large ocean-front decks are perfect for enjoying the sunset. Panoramic ocean and island views, private beach access, and lush landscaped grounds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Lagunita Drive have any available units?
22 Lagunita Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 22 Lagunita Drive have?
Some of 22 Lagunita Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and sauna. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Lagunita Drive currently offering any rent specials?
22 Lagunita Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Lagunita Drive pet-friendly?
No, 22 Lagunita Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 22 Lagunita Drive offer parking?
No, 22 Lagunita Drive does not offer parking.
Does 22 Lagunita Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 Lagunita Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Lagunita Drive have a pool?
No, 22 Lagunita Drive does not have a pool.
Does 22 Lagunita Drive have accessible units?
No, 22 Lagunita Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Lagunita Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22 Lagunita Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Lagunita Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Lagunita Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
