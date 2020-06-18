22 Lagunita Drive

Amenities

Short or Long Term Lease Available! Experience the finest beach-front living in all of Southern California in the most exclusive and private gated community in Laguna Beach, Lagunita—a quaint haven for celebrities and executives. This spectacular 3 bedroom, 4 1/2 bath is an entertainer’s dream and has been designed to maximize the ocean views with walls of glass that open off of the spacious and open living area. Breathtaking Victoria Beach ocean-front luxury property with steps to the sand. Just a short distance from Montage Resort. Ocean views with walls of glass that open off of the spacious and open living area. The great room suite, which encompasses the living room and dining room. Chef’s kitchen boasts large center island, chef-grade appliances, and sun-drenched breakfast room. All three bedrooms are situated on the lower level. The master suite features ocean-front views and a luxurious master bathroom with oversized tub, steam shower, and sauna. Two large ocean-front decks are perfect for enjoying the sunset. Panoramic ocean and island views, private beach access, and lush landscaped grounds.