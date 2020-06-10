All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:05 PM

21771 Ocean Vista Drive

21771 Ocean Vista Drive · (949) 689-7078
Location

21771 Ocean Vista Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Ocean Vista

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 29 · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1737 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Recently remodeled with the highest quality of designer amenities, this elegant townhome is located in the gated community of Laguna Ocean Vista. This spacious townhome has an open floor plan which includes an open kitchen w/ a large center island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator & beautiful custom cabinets that open into the living room w/a fireplace and builtin bookcases. Additionally, there is a wall of windows and sliding glass doors that lead out to an outside OCEAN VIEW deck. The formal dining area is open to the kitchen, which lends itself to easy entertaining. On the same level is an office or 3rd bedroom with a full bath, that also serves as a powder room. The large master suite includes a sitting room, gas fireplace, and a large walk-in closet. The master bathroom has newer cabinets, newer granite countertops, designer sinks & a granite tiled shower over the tub. The second master suite has a walk-in closet & a private bath w/a walk-in shower, plus canyon views! The attached 2 car garage w/direct access has a large storage area or can be an exercise room, w/washer/dryer hookups. There is also a double door entry on the mid-level, and most windows are newer and dual paned. In addition to all this, there is a community pool & clubhouse, that is located in a serene location right at the canyon's edge with views of Aliso Beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21771 Ocean Vista Drive have any available units?
21771 Ocean Vista Drive has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21771 Ocean Vista Drive have?
Some of 21771 Ocean Vista Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21771 Ocean Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
21771 Ocean Vista Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21771 Ocean Vista Drive pet-friendly?
No, 21771 Ocean Vista Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 21771 Ocean Vista Drive offer parking?
Yes, 21771 Ocean Vista Drive does offer parking.
Does 21771 Ocean Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21771 Ocean Vista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21771 Ocean Vista Drive have a pool?
Yes, 21771 Ocean Vista Drive has a pool.
Does 21771 Ocean Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 21771 Ocean Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 21771 Ocean Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21771 Ocean Vista Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 21771 Ocean Vista Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 21771 Ocean Vista Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
