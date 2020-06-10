21771 Ocean Vista Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Recently remodeled with the highest quality of designer amenities, this elegant townhome is located in the gated community of Laguna Ocean Vista. This spacious townhome has an open floor plan which includes an open kitchen w/ a large center island, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator & beautiful custom cabinets that open into the living room w/a fireplace and builtin bookcases. Additionally, there is a wall of windows and sliding glass doors that lead out to an outside OCEAN VIEW deck. The formal dining area is open to the kitchen, which lends itself to easy entertaining. On the same level is an office or 3rd bedroom with a full bath, that also serves as a powder room. The large master suite includes a sitting room, gas fireplace, and a large walk-in closet. The master bathroom has newer cabinets, newer granite countertops, designer sinks & a granite tiled shower over the tub. The second master suite has a walk-in closet & a private bath w/a walk-in shower, plus canyon views! The attached 2 car garage w/direct access has a large storage area or can be an exercise room, w/washer/dryer hookups. There is also a double door entry on the mid-level, and most windows are newer and dual paned. In addition to all this, there is a community pool & clubhouse, that is located in a serene location right at the canyon's edge with views of Aliso Beach!