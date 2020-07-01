All apartments in Laguna Beach
2166 Ruby Place

Location

2166 Ruby Place, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Woods Cove

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
furnished
AMAZING PANORAMIC OCEAN VIEW Property! Move right in...beautifully furnished-furnishings included with the lease. 3 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom, 2 Car Attached Garage. Inside and outside VIEWS of the magnificent ocean, Catalina, San Clemente Island, Main Beach, City lights and breathtaking sunsets. This house has been repainted in soft neutral tones, the kitchen has been redone with Sub-zero Refrigerator, new counters, new sink and what a kitchen! A chef's delight, 6 burner stove. A center island with plenty of counter space lots of cabinet space, kitchen opens to the dining room with outstanding views which opens to the formal living room sliding glass door lead to outdoor patio, on the other side of the kitchen it opens to the family room. Modern designed, incredible use of space throughout this house! Desirable location, cult-de-sac, quiet street, friendly neighbors! 1000 plus bottle wine cellar with a wet bar, great for entertaining. All bedrooms upstairs and laundry room. Master Bedroom and Bathroom have sweeping ocean VIEWS, sliding doors from Master lead to an incredible patio. Each bedroom has it's own full bath. Beautifully landscaped and interior designed by local artist. Conveniently located to shopping, dining, Woods Cove beach and much more. Relax or entertain in the privacy of the beautifully landscaped, secluded back yard enclave with outdoor fire place, banquette outdoor table with seating for 6-8. This is MOVE-IN ready! Call/Text DARLENE JAMROZ 949.363.3825

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2166 Ruby Place have any available units?
2166 Ruby Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2166 Ruby Place have?
Some of 2166 Ruby Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2166 Ruby Place currently offering any rent specials?
2166 Ruby Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2166 Ruby Place pet-friendly?
No, 2166 Ruby Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 2166 Ruby Place offer parking?
Yes, 2166 Ruby Place offers parking.
Does 2166 Ruby Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2166 Ruby Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2166 Ruby Place have a pool?
No, 2166 Ruby Place does not have a pool.
Does 2166 Ruby Place have accessible units?
No, 2166 Ruby Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2166 Ruby Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2166 Ruby Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 2166 Ruby Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2166 Ruby Place does not have units with air conditioning.

