2166 Ruby Place

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave furnished

AMAZING PANORAMIC OCEAN VIEW Property! Move right in...beautifully furnished-furnishings included with the lease. 3 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom, 2 Car Attached Garage. Inside and outside VIEWS of the magnificent ocean, Catalina, San Clemente Island, Main Beach, City lights and breathtaking sunsets. This house has been repainted in soft neutral tones, the kitchen has been redone with Sub-zero Refrigerator, new counters, new sink and what a kitchen! A chef's delight, 6 burner stove. A center island with plenty of counter space lots of cabinet space, kitchen opens to the dining room with outstanding views which opens to the formal living room sliding glass door lead to outdoor patio, on the other side of the kitchen it opens to the family room. Modern designed, incredible use of space throughout this house! Desirable location, cult-de-sac, quiet street, friendly neighbors! 1000 plus bottle wine cellar with a wet bar, great for entertaining. All bedrooms upstairs and laundry room. Master Bedroom and Bathroom have sweeping ocean VIEWS, sliding doors from Master lead to an incredible patio. Each bedroom has it's own full bath. Beautifully landscaped and interior designed by local artist. Conveniently located to shopping, dining, Woods Cove beach and much more. Relax or entertain in the privacy of the beautifully landscaped, secluded back yard enclave with outdoor fire place, banquette outdoor table with seating for 6-8. This is MOVE-IN ready! Call/Text DARLENE JAMROZ 949.363.3825