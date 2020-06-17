All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated February 24 2020 at 1:08 AM

2150 Ruby Place

2150 Ruby Place · No Longer Available
Location

2150 Ruby Place, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Woods Cove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Ocean Lover’s Paradise! Multi-level, Gary Whitfield was the Architect that designed this beautiful contemporary ocean VIEW home - Ocean VIEWS from all rooms! Close proximity to downtown and the beach, yet tucked away on private cul de sac. Each Bedroom has its own private Bathroom and Walk-in Closet. 2 Car Garage, Laundry Room, Ocean VIEW Livingroom with beautiful granite Fireplace, Dining Room to enjoy the sunset or sunrise with the floor to ceiling 16' windows. MOVE-IN READY!!

Washer/Dryer, Microwave and Side-by-side stainless Refrigerator, Double Oven, Wine Fridge with Farm Sink. Reside in this unique designer house, light and bright, white on white with its clean lines. The builder optimized the VIEWS in this house! Four patios all with ocean views; Master Bedroom, spare Bedrooms, Kitchen, Living Room and additional lower level patio above the garage.
Call/Text: Darlene Jamroz 949-363-3825 or Wayne Butts 818-261-9881

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2150 Ruby Place have any available units?
2150 Ruby Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2150 Ruby Place have?
Some of 2150 Ruby Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2150 Ruby Place currently offering any rent specials?
2150 Ruby Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2150 Ruby Place pet-friendly?
No, 2150 Ruby Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 2150 Ruby Place offer parking?
Yes, 2150 Ruby Place offers parking.
Does 2150 Ruby Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2150 Ruby Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2150 Ruby Place have a pool?
No, 2150 Ruby Place does not have a pool.
Does 2150 Ruby Place have accessible units?
No, 2150 Ruby Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2150 Ruby Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2150 Ruby Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2150 Ruby Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2150 Ruby Place does not have units with air conditioning.

