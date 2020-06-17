2150 Ruby Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Ocean Lover’s Paradise! Multi-level, Gary Whitfield was the Architect that designed this beautiful contemporary ocean VIEW home - Ocean VIEWS from all rooms! Close proximity to downtown and the beach, yet tucked away on private cul de sac. Each Bedroom has its own private Bathroom and Walk-in Closet. 2 Car Garage, Laundry Room, Ocean VIEW Livingroom with beautiful granite Fireplace, Dining Room to enjoy the sunset or sunrise with the floor to ceiling 16' windows. MOVE-IN READY!!



Washer/Dryer, Microwave and Side-by-side stainless Refrigerator, Double Oven, Wine Fridge with Farm Sink. Reside in this unique designer house, light and bright, white on white with its clean lines. The builder optimized the VIEWS in this house! Four patios all with ocean views; Master Bedroom, spare Bedrooms, Kitchen, Living Room and additional lower level patio above the garage.

Call/Text: Darlene Jamroz 949-363-3825 or Wayne Butts 818-261-9881