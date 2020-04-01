All apartments in Laguna Beach
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

1933 Upper Rim Rock Road

1933 Upper Rim Rock Road · (949) 791-8160
Location

1933 Upper Rim Rock Road, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Temple Hills

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$13,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3800 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
gym
bbq/grill
hot tub
Modern soft contemporary luxury estate with amazing panoramic ocean, Catalina Island, canyon and city lights views. Recently updated with the latest in upgrades including a gourmet kitchen with top of the line appliances, Carrara marble and Quartz counters, white washed porcelain wood plank tile floors and large walk-in pantry. The home is light and bright with three skylights, cathedral ceiling and open concept great room/living room, kitchen, dining room, two family rooms, two sided fireplace and lots of nooks and built-ins. Separate office on upper level and lower level artist studio/workout room and/or guest room. Enjoy the large entertaining back yard with amazing sunset views, outdoor fireplace and a hot tub, all on a street to street approximate 10,000 sq' lot full of lush landscaping and mature Italian Cypress. Absolutely beautiful!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1933 Upper Rim Rock Road have any available units?
1933 Upper Rim Rock Road has a unit available for $13,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1933 Upper Rim Rock Road have?
Some of 1933 Upper Rim Rock Road's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1933 Upper Rim Rock Road currently offering any rent specials?
1933 Upper Rim Rock Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1933 Upper Rim Rock Road pet-friendly?
No, 1933 Upper Rim Rock Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 1933 Upper Rim Rock Road offer parking?
No, 1933 Upper Rim Rock Road does not offer parking.
Does 1933 Upper Rim Rock Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1933 Upper Rim Rock Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1933 Upper Rim Rock Road have a pool?
No, 1933 Upper Rim Rock Road does not have a pool.
Does 1933 Upper Rim Rock Road have accessible units?
Yes, 1933 Upper Rim Rock Road has accessible units.
Does 1933 Upper Rim Rock Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1933 Upper Rim Rock Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1933 Upper Rim Rock Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1933 Upper Rim Rock Road does not have units with air conditioning.
