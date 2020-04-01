1933 Upper Rim Rock Road

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated gym hot tub fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible gym bbq/grill hot tub

Modern soft contemporary luxury estate with amazing panoramic ocean, Catalina Island, canyon and city lights views. Recently updated with the latest in upgrades including a gourmet kitchen with top of the line appliances, Carrara marble and Quartz counters, white washed porcelain wood plank tile floors and large walk-in pantry. The home is light and bright with three skylights, cathedral ceiling and open concept great room/living room, kitchen, dining room, two family rooms, two sided fireplace and lots of nooks and built-ins. Separate office on upper level and lower level artist studio/workout room and/or guest room. Enjoy the large entertaining back yard with amazing sunset views, outdoor fireplace and a hot tub, all on a street to street approximate 10,000 sq' lot full of lush landscaping and mature Italian Cypress. Absolutely beautiful!