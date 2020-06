Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome Home ! This light and bright adorable upper unit is so charming . Enter through the inviting dutch door to your private 1 bedroom 1 bathroom with a beautiful ocean view. The deck off of the familly room is perfect for entertaining friends while enjoying the ocean view. Just steps away from the beach Shaw's Cove walking distance to stores galleries and restaurants.