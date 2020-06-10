All apartments in Laguna Beach
175 Cedar Way

175 Cedar Way · No Longer Available
Location

175 Cedar Way, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Main Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
OCEAN AND COASTLINE VIEWS AND CITY LIGHTS! Free Standing Penthouse!!!! Gorgeous penthouse featuring beautiful great room opening onto ocean view terrace that stretches the entire length of the Penthouse! Deluxe gourmet stainless kitchen with granite counters offering all newer appliances including gas stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Luxurious wood floors throughout plus floor to ceiling windows offering picture post card views. Bath with glass enclosed shower, one car GARAGE and PRIVATE LAUNDRY. Extra bonus room off entry - great for office space. Fantastic location to enjoy Laguna Beach! Walk to restaurants, shops and the beach!
Rent includes water and electricity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 175 Cedar Way have any available units?
175 Cedar Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 175 Cedar Way have?
Some of 175 Cedar Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 175 Cedar Way currently offering any rent specials?
175 Cedar Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 175 Cedar Way pet-friendly?
No, 175 Cedar Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 175 Cedar Way offer parking?
Yes, 175 Cedar Way offers parking.
Does 175 Cedar Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 175 Cedar Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 175 Cedar Way have a pool?
No, 175 Cedar Way does not have a pool.
Does 175 Cedar Way have accessible units?
No, 175 Cedar Way does not have accessible units.
Does 175 Cedar Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 175 Cedar Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 175 Cedar Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 175 Cedar Way does not have units with air conditioning.

