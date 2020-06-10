175 Cedar Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

OCEAN AND COASTLINE VIEWS AND CITY LIGHTS! Free Standing Penthouse!!!! Gorgeous penthouse featuring beautiful great room opening onto ocean view terrace that stretches the entire length of the Penthouse! Deluxe gourmet stainless kitchen with granite counters offering all newer appliances including gas stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Luxurious wood floors throughout plus floor to ceiling windows offering picture post card views. Bath with glass enclosed shower, one car GARAGE and PRIVATE LAUNDRY. Extra bonus room off entry - great for office space. Fantastic location to enjoy Laguna Beach! Walk to restaurants, shops and the beach!

Rent includes water and electricity.