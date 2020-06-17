All apartments in Laguna Beach
Laguna Beach, CA
1641 Catalina Street
Last updated April 28 2020 at 1:57 AM

1641 Catalina Street

1641 Catalina · No Longer Available
Location

1641 Catalina, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Woods Cove

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Located in the desirable Woods Cove! Immaculate quintessential charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath private secluded Laguna Cottage featuring wood burning fireplace, dining area, hardwood floors, stainless appliances, wonderful outside brick patio, French Doors, classic Dutch door, new front load washer/dryer on location, built-in shelves. Blocks to beach, restaurants and town. Includes utilities except for cable. Property can also be leased furnished at $4,000 per month. Available for short-term 30 day minimum. July & August $6,500.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1641 Catalina Street have any available units?
1641 Catalina Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laguna Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1641 Catalina Street have?
Some of 1641 Catalina Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1641 Catalina Street currently offering any rent specials?
1641 Catalina Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1641 Catalina Street pet-friendly?
No, 1641 Catalina Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 1641 Catalina Street offer parking?
No, 1641 Catalina Street does not offer parking.
Does 1641 Catalina Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1641 Catalina Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1641 Catalina Street have a pool?
No, 1641 Catalina Street does not have a pool.
Does 1641 Catalina Street have accessible units?
No, 1641 Catalina Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1641 Catalina Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1641 Catalina Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1641 Catalina Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1641 Catalina Street does not have units with air conditioning.
