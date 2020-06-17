1641 Catalina Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities

Located in the desirable Woods Cove! Immaculate quintessential charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath private secluded Laguna Cottage featuring wood burning fireplace, dining area, hardwood floors, stainless appliances, wonderful outside brick patio, French Doors, classic Dutch door, new front load washer/dryer on location, built-in shelves. Blocks to beach, restaurants and town. Includes utilities except for cable. Property can also be leased furnished at $4,000 per month. Available for short-term 30 day minimum. July & August $6,500.