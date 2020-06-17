All apartments in Laguna Beach
Location

1594 Via Capri, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
North Laguna

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Prestigious Crown Point area near Crescent Bay, Shaw's Cove, North Laguna Shops, restaurants and Crystal Cove shopping center. Light and bright front unit condominium in the popular North side of Laguna Beach. You will love this upper two bedroom unit is on the Oceanside of Pacific Coast Highway with a peek a boo view of the Pacific. Finished solid oak floors throughout living areas, Tile Floor in kitchen with an added breakfast bar opening into the dining area. Single car garage with storage cabinets. Community Coin-op laundry on premise, rent includes refrigerator, water, and trash. No smokers, small pets ok. Unit currently furnished please inquire for furnished price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1594 Via Capri have any available units?
1594 Via Capri has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1594 Via Capri have?
Some of 1594 Via Capri's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1594 Via Capri currently offering any rent specials?
1594 Via Capri isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1594 Via Capri pet-friendly?
Yes, 1594 Via Capri is pet friendly.
Does 1594 Via Capri offer parking?
Yes, 1594 Via Capri does offer parking.
Does 1594 Via Capri have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1594 Via Capri does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1594 Via Capri have a pool?
No, 1594 Via Capri does not have a pool.
Does 1594 Via Capri have accessible units?
No, 1594 Via Capri does not have accessible units.
Does 1594 Via Capri have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1594 Via Capri has units with dishwashers.
Does 1594 Via Capri have units with air conditioning?
No, 1594 Via Capri does not have units with air conditioning.
