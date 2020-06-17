1594 Via Capri

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage ice maker

Prestigious Crown Point area near Crescent Bay, Shaw's Cove, North Laguna Shops, restaurants and Crystal Cove shopping center. Light and bright front unit condominium in the popular North side of Laguna Beach. You will love this upper two bedroom unit is on the Oceanside of Pacific Coast Highway with a peek a boo view of the Pacific. Finished solid oak floors throughout living areas, Tile Floor in kitchen with an added breakfast bar opening into the dining area. Single car garage with storage cabinets. Community Coin-op laundry on premise, rent includes refrigerator, water, and trash. No smokers, small pets ok. Unit currently furnished please inquire for furnished price.