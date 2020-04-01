All apartments in Laguna Beach
1585 S Coast

1585 S Coast Hwy · (949) 689-5018
Location

1585 S Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
Woods Cove

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 23 · Avail. now

$11,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1480 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Offering breathtaking white water views this 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home situated in the coveted Laguna Sands community offers Ocean front resort lifestyle throughout. Fresh ocean air filters through the masterfully designed open floor plan while the Pacific Ocean provides a stunning backdrop from virtually every room. Calm and contemporary in design the property boasts beautiful kitchen complete with new waterfall countertops, extended counter, built-in Kitchen Aid refrigerator, AGA Legacy stove, Fisher Paykel double drawer dishwasher, wine fridge, and modern cabinetry. Immediately out of the kitchen is the living room, dining area, and a spacious attached outdoor deck with spectacular views of the coast. The luxurious master boasts a serene seascape and the sounds of waves caressing the shore below. All this located in the gorgeous city of Laguna Beach, with its sun-drenched beaches, world-class shopping, 5-star restaurants, and eclectic art galleries in close proximity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1585 S Coast have any available units?
1585 S Coast has a unit available for $11,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1585 S Coast have?
Some of 1585 S Coast's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1585 S Coast currently offering any rent specials?
1585 S Coast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1585 S Coast pet-friendly?
No, 1585 S Coast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laguna Beach.
Does 1585 S Coast offer parking?
No, 1585 S Coast does not offer parking.
Does 1585 S Coast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1585 S Coast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1585 S Coast have a pool?
No, 1585 S Coast does not have a pool.
Does 1585 S Coast have accessible units?
No, 1585 S Coast does not have accessible units.
Does 1585 S Coast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1585 S Coast has units with dishwashers.
Does 1585 S Coast have units with air conditioning?
No, 1585 S Coast does not have units with air conditioning.
