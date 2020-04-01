1585 S Coast

Amenities

Offering breathtaking white water views this 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home situated in the coveted Laguna Sands community offers Ocean front resort lifestyle throughout. Fresh ocean air filters through the masterfully designed open floor plan while the Pacific Ocean provides a stunning backdrop from virtually every room. Calm and contemporary in design the property boasts beautiful kitchen complete with new waterfall countertops, extended counter, built-in Kitchen Aid refrigerator, AGA Legacy stove, Fisher Paykel double drawer dishwasher, wine fridge, and modern cabinetry. Immediately out of the kitchen is the living room, dining area, and a spacious attached outdoor deck with spectacular views of the coast. The luxurious master boasts a serene seascape and the sounds of waves caressing the shore below. All this located in the gorgeous city of Laguna Beach, with its sun-drenched beaches, world-class shopping, 5-star restaurants, and eclectic art galleries in close proximity.